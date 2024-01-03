iifl-logo-icon 1
What you Need to Know Before Starting a Franchise

Table of Content

A franchise has been a preferred choice of business for aspiring business owners with limited resources to start their venture single-handedly. It is a type of authorization that a company (known as the franchisor) gives to an investor (known as the franchisee). The franchisee is introduced into the franchisor’s business model by sharing proprietary knowledge, trademarks, and processes. The franchisee can run his business in the franchisor’s name. McDonald’s is a prime example of a successful franchise.

Buying a franchise could be a great move for someone who doesn’t have the resources to build a business from scratch. If you’re thinking of becoming a franchisee, these are a few things you need to know to prepare yourself for the road ahead.

  1. Market research

    Understanding the market components and demand is a primary step toward starting any business. Before making any decision, thoroughly analyze the market requirements, the several brands that make the market, and your financial capacities.

    There are many franchises and other business options that you can opt for. Every brand has relevant eligibility criteria in place for franchising. You need to analyze what fits your budget, location, interest, eligibility, and other such factors.

  2. Track the brand

    Many brands are open for franchising. Perform a comparative analysis of all such brands and track their record, actual and projected growth, value, and market reach. It is essential to understand the business in and out. A business open for franchising is not an indication of its success as a brand.

  3. Investment cost

    Before getting into any franchising arrangement, you need to understand your financial capabilities. The first thing to determine is the total investment required to get your franchise up and running. Expenditure would include purchase and inventory costs, premise costs, staff costs, marketing, and other operational and capital costs. You can repurpose your budget as required.

  4. Competition

    Every business has competitors. An established, strategic business is comparatively easier to run in the market. Analyze and understand your audience’s expectations and pick a brand that would help grow your business and brand’s name. It is advisable to compare different brands and their competitors before choosing the right business.

  5. Training and support

    A franchise typically will offer training as well. They train you according to the brand demand, with complete instructions and support. Therefore, consider choosing franchises that offer essential training and guidance. It is important to understand the nitty-gritty of the business and the operational strategy.

    When you take on a franchise, you’re not alone. Make sure to inquire about the amount of support you will receive, the level of expertise from other domain professionals, and the degree of support offered by the franchisor when required.

  6. Restrictions

    Franchises come with certain rules and regulations. The brand guidelines formed with prior experience and expectations have to be followed. These guidelines measure the standard of the brand including products, prices, stores, etc.

Final word

Now that you have a rough idea about what the requirements for starting a franchise are, it is clear that owning a franchise business will accompany a set of unique challenges. It is advisable to perform detailed research before making any related decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Starting a franchise is different from starting your own business. However, it is still a business and will require long and diligent hours of your time. There are seasonal franchises that require you to work especially hard at certain times of the year. You need to gain clarity about your objectives and the amount of time you will need to invest to make your business a success.

