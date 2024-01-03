Intraday trading is the buying and selling of the stock (or selling and buying) on the same day using an online trading app. When you trade intraday, the net position at the end of the day is zero, so there is no delivery. That is a unique feature of the rolling settlement system in India.It has opened up the floodgates for intraday trading as the trader can get leverage and also rapid churn. However, that is easier said than done and traders often complain that they lose money in intraday trading. These losses arise because traders do not maintain some basic ground rules. Here is why intraday traders end up losing money.

6 reasons why intraday traders could end up on the wrong side