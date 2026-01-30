₹3,240.6
(14.59)(0.45%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:24 PM
Open
₹3,213.7
Prev. Close
₹3,226
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹3,209.5
₹3,245.2
Performance
One Week (%)
2.55
One Month (%)
16.13
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
12.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
316.3
317
313
45,21,715
BEML Ltd
1,821.3
1,910
1,811.1
17,71,455
Bharat Electronics Ltd
448.75
451.85
444.7
73,21,041
Steel Authority of India Ltd
176
178.46
174.76
1,31,67,107
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
384.75
385.3
376.3
23,74,534
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
332.33
336.8
329.7
92,51,007
ITI Ltd
311.38
319.9
292.61
2,58,49,409
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
186.16
188.7
181.14
67,90,105
Ircon International Ltd
153.87
155.49
152.01
22,28,148
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
282.75
285.05
282.6
41,89,393
NTPC Ltd
406
406.25
393.2
91,59,530
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
506.25
507
502
3,14,903
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
104.25
104.5
102.99
86,89,193
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
329.14
334.87
324.8
8,04,693
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
557.4
561.75
555.3
4,49,138
Rites Ltd
221.15
222.55
218.5
2,69,724
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
302.5
303.88
297
39,06,709
Invest wise with Expert advice
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