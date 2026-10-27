iifl-logo

CARDAMOM

27 October, 2026 | 09:11 AM
Trade

GET QUOTES

No Record Found
SymbolCARDAMOM
Last Traded Price3,390
Last Traded Date27-Oct-2026
UnitKGS
Open3,390
Previous Close3,500
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-3.14
High3,390
Low-
Value (Rs)3,39,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategorySpices
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-110.00
Expiry Date29-Jan-2027

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

NCDEX Launches NDEX and FINNDEX: New Equity Indices to Track Indian Stocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2026|06:45 PM

NCDEX is expanding beyond agricultural commodities with NDEX and FINNDEX, two rule-based equity indices that will track large Indian companies and financial sector stocks. The exchange plans to introduce ETFs and mutual funds linked to the indices, followed by futures and options, subject to approvals and market readiness.

Read More

More Blogs

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 27 October, 2026 | 10:13 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Cardamom

27 Oct 2026

+2.71(0%)

Natural Gas

27 Oct 2026

+2.59(0%)

Zinc Mini

27 Oct 2026

+1.11(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 27 October, 2026 | 10:13 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Alumini

27 Oct 2026

-0.01(0%)

SUNOIL

27 Oct 2026

-0.03(0%)

Lead

27 Oct 2026

-0.05(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.