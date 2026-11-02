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COPPER

02 November, 2026 | 11:04 AM
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SymbolCOPPER
Last Traded Price1,401
Last Traded Date02-Nov-2026
UnitKGS
Open1,407.95
Previous Close1,416.05
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.06
High1,416.3
Low-
Value (Rs)89,17,35,000
Volume (Nos)252
CategoryMetals
Open Interest244
Price Diff(Change)-15.05
Expiry Date26-Feb-2027

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Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 23,000 as IT and Pharma Lead, Trent Surges 5% on 25% Q2 Profit Growth, IndiGo Narrows Loss

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30 Oct 2026|06:00 PM

Indian stock markets extended their gains for a second consecutive session on October 30, 2026, with the Sensex rising 308 points to 74,459.53 and the Nifty gaining 116 points to 23,053.10. IT and Pharma stocks led the rally, while Trent advanced 5.44% and IndiGo gained 4.33% after their Q2 FY27 results. However, weakness in banking, energy and broader market indices limited overall gains.

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