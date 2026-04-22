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CRUDEOIL

22 April, 2026 | 11:29 PM
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SymbolCRUDEOIL
Last Traded Price8,005
Last Traded Date22-Apr-2026
UnitBBL
Open8,005
Previous Close7,699
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)3.99
High8,006
Low-
Value (Rs)24,01,000
Volume (Nos)3
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest3
Price Diff(Change)307.00
Expiry Date19-Aug-2026

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Closing Bell: Nifty slips to 24,300, Sensex declines 750 points. HCL hits 52-week low

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22 Apr 2026|04:03 PM

Indian markets closed in the red as IT stocks dragged benchmarks lower and FII outflows pressured sentiment. However, FMCG, defence, sugar, and energy stocks saw selective buying, while the rupee weakened to 93.8 against the US dollar amid broader risk-off sentiment.

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Last Updated on: 23 April, 2026 | 07:16 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Crude oil

23 Apr 2026

+2.14(0%)

Crude Oil Mini

23 Apr 2026

+2.06(0%)

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23 Apr 2026

+1.82(0%)

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Last Updated on: 23 April, 2026 | 07:16 AM

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Copper

23 Apr 2026

0(0%)

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23 Apr 2026

-0.02(0%)

Lead Mini

23 Apr 2026

-0.05(0%)

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