Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive session as lower crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions, and optimism surrounding the India-UK Free Trade Agreement supported investor sentiment. Banking, realty, cement, and pharma stocks drove the rally, while IT stocks remained under pressure following hawkish US Federal Reserve commentary.Read More
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Last Updated on: 22 June, 2026 | 06:06 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cardamom
22 Jun 2026
+5.95(0%)
Cardamom
22 Jun 2026
+5.77(0%)
Natural Gas
22 Jun 2026
+3.44(0%)
Last Updated on: 22 June, 2026 | 06:06 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Lead Mini
22 Jun 2026
-0.14(0%)
Lead Mini
22 Jun 2026
-0.31(0%)
Zinc
22 Jun 2026
-0.42(0%)
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