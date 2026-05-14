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GOLD

14 May, 2026 | 10:06 AM
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SymbolGOLD
Last Traded Price1,77,590
Last Traded Date14-May-2026
UnitGRMS
Open1,77,590
Previous Close1,74,836
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)1.58
High1,77,590
Low-
Value (Rs)1,77,59,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryBullion
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)2754.00
Expiry Date04-Dec-2026

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Closing Bell: Sensex Nifty close in Green as Pharma and Metal Stocks Lead Broad Recovery

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14 May 2026|05:28 PM

The Indian benchmark indices staged a strong recovery on May 14, 2026, driven by strong quarterly earnings, bargain buying, and improving global sentiment. Pharma, healthcare, metal, and financial stocks witnessed robust gains, while IT shares remained under pressure due to rising concerns over AI-led disruption in the outsourcing sector. Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, and Zydus Lifesciences emerged among the top trending stocks of the day.

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TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 14 May, 2026 | 01:16 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Zinc

14 May 2026

+1.73(0%)

Zinc Mini

14 May 2026

+1.68(0%)

Gold

14 May 2026

+1.57(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 14 May, 2026 | 01:16 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Gold Guinea

14 May 2026

0(0%)

Gold Petal

14 May 2026

0(0%)

Copper

14 May 2026

-0.05(0%)

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