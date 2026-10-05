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GOLDGUINEA

05 October, 2026 | 02:37 PM
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SymbolGOLDGUINEA
Last Traded Price1,24,526
Last Traded Date05-Oct-2026
UnitGRMS
Open1,24,526
Previous Close1,25,651
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-0.49
High1,25,040
Low-
Value (Rs)16,25,000
Volume (Nos)13
CategoryBullion
Open Interest13
Price Diff(Change)-611.00
Expiry Date31-Mar-2027

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