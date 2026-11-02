Indian stock markets extended their gains for a second consecutive session on October 30, 2026, with the Sensex rising 308 points to 74,459.53 and the Nifty gaining 116 points to 23,053.10. IT and Pharma stocks led the rally, while Trent advanced 5.44% and IndiGo gained 4.33% after their Q2 FY27 results. However, weakness in banking, energy and broader market indices limited overall gains.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 02 November, 2026 | 06:21 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Electricity
02 Nov 2026
+8.99(0%)
Electricity
02 Nov 2026
+8.94(0%)
Electricity
02 Nov 2026
+8.53(0%)
Last Updated on: 02 November, 2026 | 06:21 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Natural Gas
02 Nov 2026
-0.04(0%)
NATGASMINI
02 Nov 2026
-0.08(0%)
Gold
02 Nov 2026
-0.09(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.