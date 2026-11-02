30 Oct 2026 | 06:00 PM

Indian stock markets extended their gains for a second consecutive session on October 30, 2026, with the Sensex rising 308 points to 74,459.53 and the Nifty gaining 116 points to 23,053.10. IT and Pharma stocks led the rally, while Trent advanced 5.44% and IndiGo gained 4.33% after their Q2 FY27 results. However, weakness in banking, energy and broader market indices limited overall gains.