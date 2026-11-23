Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp reversal on November 23, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,150 points and the Nifty slipping below 25,500. Metal and banking stocks led the decline, while IT stocks bucked the trend. Profit booking, rupee weakness and US Fed rate hike concerns weighed on investor sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 24 November, 2026 | 08:49 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Electricity
24 Nov 2026
+5.97(0%)
Electricity
24 Nov 2026
+5.5(0%)
Silver
24 Nov 2026
+4.8(0%)
Last Updated on: 24 November, 2026 | 08:49 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Menthaoil
24 Nov 2026
-0.09(0%)
Menthaoil
24 Nov 2026
-0.36(0%)
Nickel
24 Nov 2026
-0.53(0%)
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