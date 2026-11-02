Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on November 2, 2026, with Sensex rising 1.66% to 75,692.78 and Nifty gaining 1.68% to 23,440.80. Reliance Industries surged 11.60% following record Q2 FY27 earnings, while Energy, Infrastructure and Metal stocks led sectoral gains. Softer crude oil prices, foreign fund inflows and positive global cues further supported market sentiment.Read More
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Last Updated on: 03 November, 2026 | 02:31 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+8.94(0%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+8.94(0%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+8.85(0%)
Last Updated on: 03 November, 2026 | 02:31 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Gold M
03 Nov 2026
-0.02(0%)
Gold M
03 Nov 2026
-0.02(0%)
Alumini
03 Nov 2026
-0.03(0%)
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