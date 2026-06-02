Indian benchmark indices rebounded on June 2, 2026, ending a four-session losing streak as a powerful rally in IT stocks lifted market sentiment. Nifty IT surged over 4%, supported by AI-driven growth expectations, positive global technology cues, and strong buying in large-cap tech stocks such as TCS, Infosys, and HCL Technologies. While consumer sectors also advanced, banking and financial stocks remained under pressure amid concerns over rising crude oil prices and inflation risks.Read More
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Last Updated on: 02 June, 2026 | 02:49 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cardamom
02 Jun 2026
+3.61(0%)
Zinc
02 Jun 2026
+2.49(0%)
Electricity
02 Jun 2026
+1.57(0%)
Last Updated on: 02 June, 2026 | 02:49 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
NATGASMINI
02 Jun 2026
-0.09(0%)
Lead Mini
02 Jun 2026
-0.14(0%)
NATGASMINI
02 Jun 2026
-0.26(0%)
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