Larsen & Toubro Ltd Dividend

3,516.9
(0.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Larsen & Toubro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 May 202420 Jun 202420 Jun 2024281400Final
The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.28/- per share of the face value Rs. 2/- each (in addition to the special dividend of Rs. 6 per share paid in August 2023) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (previous year final dividend Rs. 24/- per share). The Company will arrange to pay the proposed Final Dividend after approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Larsen & Toubro: Related News

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

7 Jan 2025|12:46 PM

L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.

Read More
MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

Read More
L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

Read More
L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.

Read More
L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.

Read More
L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

31 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More
