The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.28/- per share of the face value Rs. 2/- each (in addition to the special dividend of Rs. 6 per share paid in August 2023) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (previous year final dividend Rs. 24/- per share). The Company will arrange to pay the proposed Final Dividend after approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.