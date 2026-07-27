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A commodity exchange market in India is an exchange where traders buy and sell contracts of commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, etc. Just like a stock market where companies list their shares for buying and selling, commodities exchange markets list contracts of commodities instead of physical goods.
Trading in commodities is one of the ways traders and investors hedge against the bear market trend in their stock portfolios. This is why understanding the working and details of commodities market becomes important.
A commodity exchange provides a platform for buyers and sellers of specific commodity contracts to exchange their contracts. Prices of commodities are based on market demand and supply, along with volatility.
Commodity trading in India is largely concentrated on two main exchanges. Each commodity exchange caters to different commodity segments. Here’s how they work:
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange, accounting for a significant share of the country’s commodity trading activity. In FY 2024–25, MCX recorded a total turnover of approximately ₹5.8 lakh crore in commodity derivatives, driven by strong participation in bullion, energy, and base metal contracts.
The exchange facilitates trading in commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, natural gas, and industrial metals. With a wide national presence and a range of futures and options contracts across bullion, base metals, and energy segments, MCX plays an important role in price discovery and risk management for commodity market participants.
NCDEX is primarily associated with agricultural commodity trading, with a focus on commodities such as grains, pulses, oilseeds, spices, and fibres. It plays an important role in organising and improving the efficiency of India’s traditionally fragmented agricultural markets by providing a transparent platform for price discovery and risk management.
In terms of trading volume, NCDEX is one of India’s leading agricultural commodity exchanges. However, its overall turnover is significantly smaller compared to non-agricultural commodity exchanges such as MCX. NCDEX typically accounts for the majority of organised exchange-based trading in key agricultural commodity contracts, although its share varies depending on market activity, commodity cycles, and regulatory changes.
The commodity exchange market in India covers a wide range of commodities linked to industrial demand, energy consumption, and agricultural activity.
Precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Base metals like aluminium, copper, nickel, zinc, etc., that are widely traded for industrial and investment purposes.
Crude oil, natural gas, and alternative fuel and resources. The prices of these commodities are heavily influenced by supply, demand and geopolitical developments.
Wheat, cotton, soybean, pulses, and spices that are actively traded based on their seasonal demand and production cycles.
Through commodity exchanges in India, investors and businesses can explore tactical trading opportunities. Some of the key advantages enabling this include:
Commodities can add balance to portfolios that are heavily dependent on a particular asset category, like equity.
Commodities such as gold, crude oil, and industrial metals often gain value when inflation rises. This helps businesses and investors hedge against rising costs and market uncertainty.
Prices in commodity trading are influenced by live market activity, global demand, and broader economic trends, allowing easy trackability
As commodities are actively traded, market entry and exit are smoother
The commodity market in India gives crucial insight into how global demand and economic conditions influence different asset classes. While careful understanding and risk awareness are critical, commodity trading also offers broader exposure across different assets, helping traders to hedge against inflation and geopolitical challenges.
To explore the commodity market further, you can browse through insights on commodities, diversification, and other market-linked topics.
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