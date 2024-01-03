Paper-strewn floors and traders frantically monitoring the trading screens at a stock exchange is probably the first image that comes to our mind when we think about the word ‘market’. But with the advent of electronic trading, traders are no more burdened with physical, paper stock certificates to trade. Demat accounts hold for them their security like the bank account holds their money. A Demat account can hold many instruments such as government bonds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), debt securities, and mutual funds. Through a demat account first introduced in India in 1996 — traders were able to hold securities in dematerialized or an electronic form. This made trading smooth and less cumbersome for the masses.

Trading with Demat Account The first step towards opening and operating a Demat account is looking for a Depository Participant (DP). Choosing a good DP is an important process while opening an online trading account. A well-known and established DP is likely to provide essential data analytics services that would help in making an informed trade decision. You must also link your Demat account to your trading account. While a trading account is used to place orders of buying or selling in the stock market, the Demat account is used as a bank where shares bought are credited to, and when sold are debited from. Traders must also take care of linking the trading and demat account with their bank account. Other options available are 2-in-1 accounts or 3-in-1 accounts. A 2-in-1 account allows money transfer and a link between the trading and Demat account, and a 3-in-1 account links bank, Demat, and accounts altogether. Finally, you would be ready to place an order through your Trading Account. Your order will then be processed at the exchange and the securities will be debited from or credited to your Demat account.

Charges associated with opening a Demat account Maintaining a Demat account involves costs such as annual maintenance fee, transaction fee, or commission for each transaction carried out by the DP. Besides, if you wish to dematerialize your shares, a fee is charged for that too. Other charges that you ought to pay include the account opening fee. While some DPs charge an online opening fee, others don’t. Also, a transaction fee could be charged to the Demat account holder for every transaction completed by the DP or as a percentage of the total value of the transaction. Some also charge a flat fee per transaction.