How can we Hedge Futures in the Stock Market?

What do we understand by the term “Hedge”. The word hedge means protection or covering your risk. In the stock markets, you are exposed to volatility due to factors that are within your control and factors that are outside your control. What you can control is your risk and that is something you can do with hedging futures. How do you hedge futures and how does that cover your risk? Let us understand in detail how to hedge futures?
Hedging futures is the use of futures to hedge your cash market position or any exposure to the market. Remember, it is not just long positions, but even short positions in the market that can be effectively hedged. Hedging futures lies at the core of safe investing in the equity markets. After all, hedging futures is the key to managing your risk; which is what is in your control.
When you buy shares, you stand the risk of notional loss when the prices go down. That is something we have seen so often. Normally, as an investor, you have 3 options when the stock prices move down after you buy.
Hedge futures can be further broken up into different situations. Remember, you don’t hedge futures after the price falls, but you normally hedge futures in anticipation of the price fall. That is when hedging is effective because there is no point in locking the stable doors after the horses have bolted. For hedge futures to be effective, you have got to do it in anticipation or when the signals have just started coming.
Of course, hedging using stock futures is meaningful when you are looking at individual stocks which are also available in F&O. Alternatively, if you are looking at non-F&O stocks or a portfolio of stocks, hedging with index futures using beta hedging is more meaningful.
Futures contract prices are available on the NSE website and also on the trading terminals. You just need to define the exact specification of the futures like which stock or which index and which particular monthly contract (near month, mid-month, or far month). Once that is specified, you can see the futures contract price in front of you on the screen. You can then buy or sell the futures contract at the stated price just like you buy and sell stocks in the market using your trading account.
There are several differences between swaps and futures, but first the similarities. To begin with, both swaps and futures are derivative products that derive their value from an underlying asset. Both are contracts and are not assets or asset classes that can be owned. Now for the differences.
You can protect your profits either by selling futures on the stock or by purchasing put options on the stock at lower levels. This helps to protect profits but hedging has a cost which you need to bear.
Hedging is meant to make your position in the market safe. It can either be used to limit your losses or it can be used to lock in your profits. Either ways, hedging makes your position safe by shutting down the single side risk of price movement. Of course, hedging does come with a cost involved.
The beta of the market is always one, which is the beta of the general index like Nifty or Sensex. Every stock has a beta that can be aggressive i.e., more than 1 or the beta can be defensive i.e., less than 1. If Beta is 1.2, it means that a 1% move in the index will bring about a 1.2% move in the stock.
