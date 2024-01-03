What is Iron Condor?

Table of Content
A common belief in the Indian financial market is: the more complex the strategy, the higher is the potential for profits. The same goes with Options trading and its numerous complex strategies. Options are contracts that grant the holder the right but do not bind them, to either buy or sell a sum of some underlying asset at or before the contract expires at a fixed price. Options can be acquired with brokers through online trading accounts as with any other asset group.
Although it’s a little more complex than stock trading, Options yield comparatively better profits if the security price increases. This is because you do not have to pay the full premium for the issuance of an options contract. Similarly, selling Options will reduce your losses if the security price goes down, which is also known as hedging.
In Options Trading, the profit potential is high due to the effective trading strategies that are based on tried and true processes used by Options traders. One of the most widely used is the Iron Condor options strategy. However, to understand the iron condor’s meaning, you need to know the types of options and terms related to the Iron Condor options strategy.
A Call Option is a contract wherein you win the right, but not the obligation, to buy a certain underlying asset at a decided-upon price and date between the contracting parties.
A Put Option works exactly opposite to the call option. While the call option equips you with the right to buy, the put option empowers you with the right to sell the stock at the price on the date agreed upon by the contracting parties.
Owing to the broad concept of Options trading and the subsequent trading techniques, there is numerous jargon that you must understand before you jump to understand the Iron Condor options strategy. These terms are as follows:
Unlike a bull put spread or a bear call spread, an Iron Condor options strategy is a four-legged trading technique. The strategy has limited risk and allows investors to take advantage of the low volatility in the financial market.
The Iron Condor Options strategy involves buying and selling two Options simultaneously. All the options contracts are OTM (Out of the money). However, two of them are call options, and the rest are put options. The following transactions take place while implementing an Iron Condor options strategy:
Consider the following example:
Suppose the shares of a company are currently trading at Rs 30. A trader looking to execute an Iron Condor options strategy would have to do the following transactions:
All these options have the same underlying asset, a lot of Rs 100 shares, and the same expiration rate.
Now, at the end of these transactions, the overall profit is Rs 80 (70+70-30-30) as the premium received is Rs 140 and the premium paid is Rs 60.
Let’s say at the end of the expiry, the price of the stock is Rs 32. Then,
Net Gain/Loss: Rs 80 (the initial difference of the premium)
Let’s say at the end of the expiry, the price of the stock is Rs 20 on expiry. Then,
Here, you will incur a loss of Rs 5 (Rs 20-25). Since the lot size is Rs 100, the total loss becomes Rs 500. However, as your initial gain was Rs 80, your total loss narrows to Rs 420.
Net Gain/Loss: Rs (420)
This is how the Iron Condor options strategy works for an options trader. If the stock price is within the specified limit, you realize profits based on the premium paid. If not, you incur a loss depending on the price difference between the stock and the contract.
The Iron Condor Options strategy includes numerous benefits when compared to other options strategies. They are:
Iron Condor is an effective profit-making strategy if an investor believes that the market will enter a stage of low volatility. However, as the technique aims to see all four options expire worthlessly and profit from the net premium, the options strategy is one of the most complicated options strategies known to investors. It is always wise to consult your stock broker, such as IIFL, and discuss the strategy with experienced financial advisors. If you are a beginner and want to trade in Options, you can open a free trading account with IIFL and start trading in Derivatives such as Futures and Options.
Invest wise with Expert advice
No, there is no guarantee that Iron condor will always be profitable. You can incur losses in iron condor if the stock price falls below the lower strike price of the put option or rises higher than the call option’s higher strike price.
The Iron Condor Options strategy is highly successful in a low volatility market. However, it requires a high level of expertise and analysis for successful implementation.
As Iron Condor is also a part of Options trading, you would need an Options Trading account. You can open a free options trading account by visiting IIFL’s website or downloading IIFL Market App through the app store.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.