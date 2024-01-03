How to Apply for IPO using UPI ID

Table of Content
Today, UPI has become an essential tool while transferring funds or paying your bills. Just a few taps on your mobile phone, at any time of the day, and you can make any kind of payment you need. For better convenience, now you can apply for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) using your UPI ID.
The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made the UPI route mandatory for retail investors applying through registered brokers, DPs (depository participants) and RTAs (registrar and transfer agents). The process has now become a lot simpler and straightforward.
Earlier, IPO applications were made via your bank using ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) where you’d have to submit a physical application for an IPO through your bank’s net banking portal or by visiting a bank. Once you submitted your application, the required amount would then be blocked by the bank, and debited from your account once your shares were allotted.
To apply for an IPO using UPI ID, you have to follow the steps given below:
An IPO can be categorized as
In the case of a fresh issue of shares, a company issues new shares for purposes like economies of scale, payment of debt etc. The funds collected by this issue of shares goes directly to the company.
On the other hand, an offer for sale takes place when existing shareholders offload their current stake in the company and the proceeds from the sale of these shares go to the shareholder. Here, the company does not receive any part of the funds sold.
Since the Securities and Exchange Board of India has made it mandatory for all IPOs to be supported by UPI 2.0, applying for IPOs has become a much quicker, simpler and paperless process today. All one needs is the bid price, the quantity and their UPI ID. With this feature, any person from anywhere in the country can invest in public offerings, contributing their bit in strengthening the economy.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Once you have logged into your stockbroking website or app, you can navigate to the IPO section of the website or app. After determining the bid price and quantity for the IPO, you can enter the UPI ID linked to your Demat account and submit your application. You will then receive a request on your UPI app to pay the required amount which will then be blocked till your shares have been allotted to you.
Yes, you can use your UPI ID to apply for an IPO. SEBI has now made it mandatory for IPOs to be supported by UPI 2.0.
When applying for an IPO, you have to enter the UPI ID (that is linked to your Demat account). After setting your bid price and quantity for the IPO, you will receive a request for the required amount on your UPI app. After approving this payment from your UPI app, the amount will then be blocked until your shares are allotted to you.
The UPI IPO Mandate is a request on your smartphone’s UPI app to block the fund for an IPO that you have applied for. Steps to accept UPI IPO Mandate are as follows:
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.