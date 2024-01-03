Imagine a world without any stock exchanges, and how difficult it would have been for companies to raise money from the public at large or investors to grow their wealth. Before the existence of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1875 India, people used to loan out to others in close circles, now popularly known as the Over-the-counter (OTC) trades. Exchanges made it easier for people to reach the masses. stock exchanges make the life of both the fund-raiser and the investors easier.

But, how are the companies listed? How do we purchase the shares of a company on a stock exchange? When does a company first trade on a stock exchange? This article answers these questions along with what primary listing is.

Primary Listing

The first time a company’s share appears on a stock exchanges is called the primary listing. This is where a company offers part of its share to the public via equity. It is provided essentially through the Initial Public Offering or the IPO in the primary market.

A company must meet strict financial and regulatory criteria for a primary listing. A primary listing with a reputed exchange means that the company has high-quality security and the issuer is reputable too. Additionally, the company lists itself on different stock exchanges to improve its liquidity and reach through a secondary listing.

Primary listing is a widely-accepted phenomenon in the US. However, companies going public in India mostly opt for dual listing or cross-listing due to the availability of more capital and higher liquidity. In India, the majority of companies opting for an IPO appear on both NSE and BSE together on a listing day. These are the two of the most popular exchanges in India. Apple, on the other hand, trades only on NASDAQ and not on NYSE. NASDAQ and NYSE are the two most important exchanges in the US.

Companies need to fulfil specific requirements to acquire a public listing. The requirements to list security on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) include but are not limited to:

Paid-up Capital: The minimum paid-up equity capital of the applicant company should be INR 10 crores. The minimum capitalization of the company should be INR 25 crores.

The minimum paid-up equity capital of the applicant company should be INR 10 crores. The minimum capitalization of the company should be INR 25 crores. Prerequisites for listing: The applicant must have adhered to the requirements stated under the Securities Contract (Regulations) Act 1956, Companies Act 1956 and 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992, and any other guidelines, circulars, clarifications issued by the concerned authorities.

The applicant must have adhered to the requirements stated under the Securities Contract (Regulations) Act 1956, Companies Act 1956 and 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India Act 1992, and any other guidelines, circulars, clarifications issued by the concerned authorities. Record: The issuer company/promoter company/partnership firm should maintain a profit-making track record of at least three years.

The issuer company/promoter company/partnership firm should maintain a profit-making track record of at least three years. Net Worth: Net worth of the applicant should be positive. However, this criteria does not apply to companies with a proposed issue size of more than INR 500 crores.

How does Primary Listing work?

The companies that are willing to raise money from the public list their equity on a popular medium known as the stock exchange. This process of listing part of the issuer company is known as the Initial Public Offering (IPO). After the IPO, the shares of the company can be traded on a listed exchange.

A company lists its share on various stock exchanges to increase investor reach and liquidity. An investment bank assists the company in listing its shares at a high value with a decent price on the most prominent exchange first. According to the definition of primary listing, it is the first stock exchange where a publically-traded company’s shares are listed. Listings on other exchanges afterwards are known as the secondary exchange.

Advantages of Listing on an Exchange

Listing the shares of a company on exchange is considered a huge milestone. Apart from that, the advantages of turning a private company into a public company include: