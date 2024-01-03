The PAN Card acknowledgment number is a 15-digit code that indicates the successful submission of a PAN Card application. A permanent account number (PAN) is mandatory for financial transactions and income tax returns filing. A PAN number allows a person to conduct various transactions easily, knowing that the government has verified all required information.

Therefore, by keeping track of the PAN Card acknowledgment number, an individual can easily know the pan card status and download it after it has been approved. In the blog, we will discuss everything a person needs to know about how to get the acknowledgment number of a PAN Card, its true meaning, and how to download it.

How to Get an Acknowledgement Number for a Card?

Every person who requests to change their PAN card or wants to apply for a new one will receive a PAN Card acknowledgment form on which the acknowledgment number can be found. Upon applying online, a confirmation receipt will be emailed to the applicant using the email id provided on the form. In case of applying for an acknowledgment number of PAN cards downloaded through offline mode by an agent or representative, they will provide a unique acknowledgment number to you for receiving and processing the application.

How to Download Your PAN Card with Acknowledgement Number?

A person can use the NSDL portal to download the e-PAN Card. The steps to download an e-PAN card are as follows:

Visit the NSDL website to find your PAN. Enter the acknowledgment number when asked.

Enter your date of birth in the format MM/YYYY.

After that, you will be asked to enter the captcha code to verify that the one using the website is not a robot.

Provide your phone number and email id. The next step will be to generate a Time Password (OTP). Click on the “Generate OTP” option.

Enter the OTP sent to your phone number and click “Validate.”

The e-PAN Card can now be downloaded in PDF version.

Secure your PAN card by providing a secured password in the DDMMYYYY format.

Check Your NSDL PAN Card Status Using the Acknowledgment Number

A person can easily check the status of a PAN Card application by using the acknowledgment number given. Detailed instruction on how to track your PAN Card’s status is provided below:

Step 1: Visit the NSDL Website A person will first have to visit the NSDL site. The link to the website is https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pantan/StatusTrack.html.

Step 2: Select the ‘Application Type Afterward, you must select the “Application Type” in the portal.

Step 3: Enter your ‘Acknowledgement Number You will be asked to enter your “Acknowledgement Number” given by the authority.

Step 4: Type in the Captcha Code. You will be asked to enter the captcha code to verify that you’re not a robot.

Step 5: Complete the process The process will be completed after clicking on the “Submit” option.

How to Download The Acknowledgement Number Online?

After you’ve submitted your PAN application form, a confirmation number or the PAN acknowledgment number will be sent. Check your email id to get the PAN acknowledgment number. A person can then download it and refer to this code whenever they need to update their PAN Card’s status.

Can the Status of Your PAN Card Be Checked Without Using the Acknowledgement Number?

There are four options to check a PAN Card status without an acknowledgment number:

By using Name and Date of Birth through the NSDL website

Visit the NSDL website

Provide your first name, middle name, and surname.

Enter your birth date correctly.

Click on the “Submit” button. This is one way of checking PAN Card status without an acknowledgment number.

By using the UTI Portal Coupon Card

Visit the UTI portal.

Enter your PAN number or the Application code.

Enter your Date of Birth as given on the PAN Card

By using the UTI Portal through PAN Number

Visit the UTI portal

Enter your PAN Card number and date of birth in the given format.

Enter the GSTIN number if available. Enter the captcha code. Click on the submit button.

Proceed to the payment option. Once the payment is done, you can download your e-PAN Card.

Through SMS

You can opt for Protean eGov Technologies Limited SMS service to stay informed about the PAN and TAN applications. Write “PAN” followed by a space and the 15-digit acknowledgment number given to you and send it to 3030. An example can be “PAN 233325125542885”.

Conclusion

The acknowledgment number is a 10-digit unique code given to the user. It becomes easier to download a Pan card with an acknowledgment number. However, the PAN Card status can be checked nowadays even without it. The blog also provides information on how to check pan card status without an acknowledgment number. By keeping track of the PAN Card acknowledgment number, an individual can easily know the status of the PAN Card and download it after it has been approved.