The PAN Card acknowledgment number is a 15-digit code that indicates the successful submission of a PAN Card application. A permanent account number (PAN) is mandatory for financial transactions and income tax returns filing. A PAN number allows a person to conduct various transactions easily, knowing that the government has verified all required information.
Therefore, by keeping track of the PAN Card acknowledgment number, an individual can easily know the pan card status and download it after it has been approved. In the blog, we will discuss everything a person needs to know about how to get the acknowledgment number of a PAN Card, its true meaning, and how to download it.
Every person who requests to change their PAN card or wants to apply for a new one will receive a PAN Card acknowledgment form on which the acknowledgment number can be found. Upon applying online, a confirmation receipt will be emailed to the applicant using the email id provided on the form. In case of applying for an acknowledgment number of PAN cards downloaded through offline mode by an agent or representative, they will provide a unique acknowledgment number to you for receiving and processing the application.
A person can use the NSDL portal to download the e-PAN Card. The steps to download an e-PAN card are as follows:
Secure your PAN card by providing a secured password in the DDMMYYYY format.
A person can easily check the status of a PAN Card application by using the acknowledgment number given. Detailed instruction on how to track your PAN Card’s status is provided below:
A person will first have to visit the NSDL site. The link to the website is https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pantan/StatusTrack.html.
Afterward, you must select the “Application Type” in the portal.
You will be asked to enter your “Acknowledgement Number” given by the authority.
You will be asked to enter the captcha code to verify that you’re not a robot.
The process will be completed after clicking on the “Submit” option.
After you’ve submitted your PAN application form, a confirmation number or the PAN acknowledgment number will be sent. Check your email id to get the PAN acknowledgment number. A person can then download it and refer to this code whenever they need to update their PAN Card’s status.
There are four options to check a PAN Card status without an acknowledgment number:
The acknowledgment number is a 10-digit unique code given to the user. It becomes easier to download a Pan card with an acknowledgment number. However, the PAN Card status can be checked nowadays even without it. The blog also provides information on how to check pan card status without an acknowledgment number. By keeping track of the PAN Card acknowledgment number, an individual can easily know the status of the PAN Card and download it after it has been approved.
