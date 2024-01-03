Table of Content
Money market mutual funds are not an investment product but an avenue to park short term surplus. They are highly liquid and can be converted to cash at short notice. Also, the withdrawals can be structured as systematic investment plans(SIPs) so the post-tax returns can be more attractive than bank savings accounts. They allow you to earn higher returns compared to pure bank savings or checking accounts.
As per the definition of mutual fund classification, money market mutual funds are classified as short term debt funds with the same tax implications as non-equity funds. These money market funds are open-ended with high return potential and they have proven to be one of the best investment options for short-term savings. The maturity period is usually not more than one year.
Money market mutual funds are extremely liquid and the impact cost is very low. Most mutual funds allow same day credit for money market mutual funds to help ease the treasury pressure for corporates and institutions.
The returns across various money market funds are approximately not too different. However, as the table below depicts, the yields do become a lot higher if held for long periods. But, normally these are short term investments held as a stop gap arrangement and so very long term returns may not be too relevant.
|Return (%) Direct Plans
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|7 Days
|1-Month
|3-Months
|6-Months
|1-Year
|3-Years
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Money Manager Fund
|295.22
|2.97
|3.75
|3.49
|3.87
|3.94
|6.35
|16,381.97
|Axis Money Market Fund
|1,137.47
|2.79
|3.63
|3.46
|3.83
|3.89
|3,834.92
|Baroda Money Market Fund
|1,116.38
|3.05
|3.65
|3.41
|3.41
|3.18
|40.25
|DSP Savings Fund
|43.27
|2.97
|3.58
|3.22
|3.78
|3.86
|6.01
|2,663.56
|Edelweiss Money Market Fund
|24.99
|2.25
|3.26
|3.22
|3.66
|3.65
|8.24
|315.70
|Franklin India Savings Fund
|41.03
|2.95
|3.52
|3.34
|3.79
|3.74
|6.23
|972.48
|HDFC Money Market Fund
|4,598.62
|3.04
|3.71
|3.48
|3.83
|3.92
|6.35
|15,409.29
|ICICI Prudential Money Market Fund
|303.26
|2.94
|3.52
|3.41
|3.76
|3.81
|6.11
|13,064.77
|IDFC Money Manager Fund
|34.51
|2.69
|3.34
|3.26
|3.55
|3.63
|3.63
|2,798.28
|Invesco India Money Market Fund
|2,511.45
|2.76
|3.61
|3.20
|3.77
|3.89
|5.78
|2,493.99
|Kotak Money Market Fund
|3,576.94
|3.20
|3.68
|3.44
|3.78
|3.76
|5.93
|11,074.74
|L&T Money Market Fund
|21.98
|2.56
|3.57
|3.22
|3.51
|3.37
|6.04
|970.46
|Mirae Asset Money Market Fund
|1,012.05
|3.20
|3.62
|3.27
|102.67
|Nippon India Money Market Fund
|3,308.47
|2.85
|3.84
|3.51
|3.82
|3.89
|6.11
|7,826.57
|PGIM India Money Market Fund
|1,081.27
|2.83
|3.76
|3.33
|3.86
|3.74
|83.80
|SBI Savings Fund
|35.13
|3.10
|3.67
|3.47
|3.81
|3.86
|6.22
|24,196.30
|Sundaram Money Market Fund
|12.00
|3.83
|3.26
|3.18
|3.47
|3.47
|5.60
|49.00
|Tata Money Market Fund
|3,775.79
|3.11
|3.88
|3.50
|3.95
|4.12
|6.36
|6,663.87
|Union Money Market Fund
|1,009.97
|2.92
|3.19
|3.20
|145.39
|UTI Money Market Fund
|2,459.91
|3.04
|3.62
|3.47
|3.80
|3.83
|6.08
|7,718.14
Normally, there is little to choose between these money market funds and as you can see the difference in yields on an annualized basis is quite marginal.
There are many types of high liquidity instruments that money market mutual funds would typically invest in. They include
There are no hard and fast rules and it would depend on your financial goals and liquidity needs. However, here are some pointers.
As stated earlier, here are some key advantages of parking money in a money market mutual fund.
It is best to invest money in low-risk financial instruments instead of saving them in a bank account. However, it wouldn’t be an ideal investment tool if you aim to start a medium to long-term investment goal. Remember, money market mutual funds are not an investment but just an avenue to park temporary surpluses in a more profitable manner.
