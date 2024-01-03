Difference Between ELSS And Equity Mutual Fund

Table of Content
It is quite natural to be confused between equity funds and ELSS funds. An ELSS fund is just an equity fund with a tax break. The portfolio of an ELSS fund will be approximately like any diversified equity large cap fund. It is just the lock-in of 3 years and the effective returns that are different in case of ELSS Funds.
From a portfolio perspective, the answer is yes. While the ELSS is classified as a separate category of fund, it is effectively an equity fund for all practical purposes. The basic rule of an ELSS fund is that it should be predominantly invested in equities. The only difference is that there is a 3-year lock in for these funds. That means once you are invested in these funds then you cannot redeem them for a period of 3 years from the date of investment. For all practical purposes, the portfolio of an ELSS is exactly like a normal equity funds.
No, there is no difference on dividend and capital gains tax between ELSS and regular equity funds. Let us look at dividends first. In the case of ELSS Funds and equity funds, if you opt for dividend option, then the dividend is fully taxable in the hands of the investor at the peak incremental rate applicable. What about short capital gains?
In the case of equity funds, short term capital gains arise if held for less than 1 year. In this case, the gains will be taxed at 15% plus cess and surcharge. Short term capital gains are not applicable to ELSS funs as they have a minimum lock in period of 3 years. Again in the case of long term returns, the tax treatment for equity funds and ELSS funds is the same. LTCG is taxed at 10% flat above Rs.1 lakh exemption on capital gains annually. There will be no indexation benefit.
The big difference lies in the applicability of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act on investment. ELSS also offers exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act for the amount invested in ELSS during the year. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act offers exemption up to an outer limit of Rs.150,000 per year. Your tax benefit is equivalent to the applicable tax rate on the exempt amount. No such benefit exists for normal equity funds.
The table below captures the top performing ELSS funds in terms of 3 year returns. We have considered 3 year returns since that is the lock-in period for ELSS funds.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Benchmark
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Quant Tax Plan
|236.24
|36.62
|18.84
|BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund
|113.89
|29.67
|19.02
|544.48
|Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund
|124.81
|25.09
|19.02
|3,026.65
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|33.83
|24.95
|18.84
|10,544.55
|IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund
|106.39
|22.87
|19.02
|3,497.32
|Union Long Term Equity
|44.28
|22.51
|19.02
|459.95
|DSP Tax Saver Fund
|85.51
|22.25
|18.84
|9,460.36
|JM Tax Gain Fund
|31.38
|22.23
|19.02
|64.44
|PGIM India Long Term Equity Fund
|25.56
|21.97
|18.84
|340.47
|UTI Long Term Equity Fund
|157.65
|21.66
|18.84
|3,007.16
|Kotak Tax Saver Fund
|79.66
|21.36
|18.84
|2,371.10
|Invesco India Tax Plan Fund
|94.94
|21.12
|19.02
|1,912.28
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|80.31
|20.53
|18.84
|32,914.86
|Baroda ELSS 96 Fund
|51.99
|20.47
|19.02
|211.70
|Mahindra Manulife ELSS
|20.65
|20.19
|18.84
|424.12
|BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund
|64.23
|19.76
|18.84
|536.20
|Tata India Tax Savings Fund
|150.84
|19.63
|18.37
|2,910.92
|Edelweiss Tax Savings
|79.21
|19.31
|18.84
|200.81
|ICICI Prudential Tax Saving)
|640.28
|18.75
|18.84
|9,764.62
|Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund
|29.19
|18.66
|18.84
|2,318.64
|HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund
|61.15
|18.47
|18.61
|198.67
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|233.95
|18.00
|19.02
|10,859.86
|Principal Tax Savings Fund
|339.11
|17.62
|18.84
|925.56
|Franklin India Tax shield Fund
|930.10
|17.29
|18.84
|4,965.54
|Navi Long Term Advantage Fund
|22.97
|16.66
|17.68
|64.34
|LIC MF Tax Plan Fund
|109.02
|16.53
|18.84
|403.48
|L&T Tax Advantage Fund
|85.76
|16.10
|19.02
|3,541.07
|Sundaram Diversified Equity Fund
|152.53
|15.70
|18.84
|2,057.03
|Indiabulls Tax Savings Fund
|14.17
|14.65
|19.02
|47.79
|HDFC TaxSaver Fund
|774.05
|14.36
|18.84
|9,208.66
|IDBI Equity Advantage Fund
|41.98
|14.21
|18.84
|518.47
|Taurus Tax Shield Fund
|117.06
|14.18
|19.02
|64.43
|Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund
|80.97
|12.22
|18.84
|11,943.12
|Quantum Tax Saving Fund
|75.15
|11.93
|19.02
|99.86
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Fund
|44.9
|11.4
|18.84
|14,301.10
Data Source: AMFI
As you can see, ELSS funds have done fairly well in the last 3 years on compounded basis with returns ranging from 36.6% CAGR to 11.4% CAGR over a 3 year period. The ELSS funds manage a combined AUM of over Rs.78,000 crore.
To understand the tax implication of the ELSS Funds, let us compare two investors who invest same amount of money in an equity fund and ELSS fund respectively.
|Investor A (Equity Fund)
|Amount
|Investor B ( ELSS Fund)
|Amount
|Investment amount
|100,000
|Investment amount
|100,000
|Value at the end of 3 years
|175,000
|Value at the end of 3 years
|175,000
|Profit in INR
|75,000
|Profit in INR
|75,000
|Total Returns over 3 years
|75%
|Total Returns over 3 years
|75%
|CAGR Returns
|20.60%
|CAGR Returns
|20.60%
|Effective Returns after considering Section 80C benefits
|Exemption u/s 80C
|–
|Exemption u/s 80C
|30,000
|Effective Investment in T1
|100,000
|Effective Investment in T1
|70,000
|Effective CAGR Returns
|20.60%
|Effective CAGR Returns
|35.80%
|Note: For simplicity, we have ignored the impact of surcharge and cess on tax
How did this big difference come? How did the same fund with tax benefit give nearly 75% higher returns? In reality, the tax exemption reduces your effective investment in the year you put money in ELSS. Therefore, that tends to magnify your return on investment. That is the power of an ELSS as the effective yields are after considering the tax shields.
In a way, you can say that ELSS combines the best of equity returns and tax savings giving a powerful post-tax performance.
Absolutely you can. Systematic Investment Planning (SIPs) can be done on ELSS funds just like you do in any equity fund. If you are planning to invest Rs.120,000 in ELSS during the fiscal year, then start an ELSS SIP of Rs.10,000 each month. That way you achieve the target for the full year and also get the benefit of rupee cost averaging. Also, your tax planning exercise more systematic rather than trying to hunt for liquidity in the last few months.
How will the lock-in of 3 years work in case of ELSS SIPs? The 3-year lock-in for each SIP instalment in the SIP will commence from the month it is invested in. You need to factor that in when you are planning your redemptions. That is where ELSS scores. You get fabulous returns and also tax breaks. That is surely a good way to create wealth, even as your saving your tax outflow.
