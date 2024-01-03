Difference Between ELSS And Equity Mutual Fund

It is quite natural to be confused between equity funds and ELSS funds. An ELSS fund is just an equity fund with a tax break. The portfolio of an ELSS fund will be approximately like any diversified equity large cap fund. It is just the lock-in of 3 years and the effective returns that are different in case of ELSS Funds.

Is it True That ELSS Fund is Just Like Any Equity Fund?

From a portfolio perspective, the answer is yes. While the ELSS is classified as a separate category of fund, it is effectively an equity fund for all practical purposes. The basic rule of an ELSS fund is that it should be predominantly invested in equities. The only difference is that there is a 3-year lock in for these funds. That means once you are invested in these funds then you cannot redeem them for a period of 3 years from the date of investment. For all practical purposes, the portfolio of an ELSS is exactly like a normal equity funds.

Do ELSS Funds Offer Any Benefit On Dividends And Capital Gains Tax?

No, there is no difference on dividend and capital gains tax between ELSS and regular equity funds. Let us look at dividends first. In the case of ELSS Funds and equity funds, if you opt for dividend option, then the dividend is fully taxable in the hands of the investor at the peak incremental rate applicable. What about short capital gains?

In the case of equity funds, short term capital gains arise if held for less than 1 year. In this case, the gains will be taxed at 15% plus cess and surcharge. Short term capital gains are not applicable to ELSS funs as they have a minimum lock in period of 3 years. Again in the case of long term returns, the tax treatment for equity funds and ELSS funds is the same. LTCG is taxed at 10% flat above Rs.1 lakh exemption on capital gains annually. There will be no indexation benefit.

The big difference lies in the applicability of Section 80C of the Income Tax Act on investment. ELSS also offers exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act for the amount invested in ELSS during the year. Section 80C of the Income Tax Act offers exemption up to an outer limit of Rs.150,000 per year. Your tax benefit is equivalent to the applicable tax rate on the exempt amount. No such benefit exists for normal equity funds.

Can You Give me a List of Top Performing ELSS Funds In India?

The table below captures the top performing ELSS funds in terms of 3 year returns. We have considered 3 year returns since that is the lock-in period for ELSS funds.

Scheme Name NAV Direct Return 3 Year (%) Direct Return 3 Year (%) Benchmark Daily AUM (Cr.) Quant Tax Plan 236.24 36.62 18.84 BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund 113.89 29.67 19.02 544.48 Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund 124.81 25.09 19.02 3,026.65 Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund 33.83 24.95 18.84 10,544.55 IDFC Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund 106.39 22.87 19.02 3,497.32 Union Long Term Equity 44.28 22.51 19.02 459.95 DSP Tax Saver Fund 85.51 22.25 18.84 9,460.36 JM Tax Gain Fund 31.38 22.23 19.02 64.44 PGIM India Long Term Equity Fund 25.56 21.97 18.84 340.47 UTI Long Term Equity Fund 157.65 21.66 18.84 3,007.16 Kotak Tax Saver Fund 79.66 21.36 18.84 2,371.10 Invesco India Tax Plan Fund 94.94 21.12 19.02 1,912.28 Axis Long Term Equity Fund 80.31 20.53 18.84 32,914.86 Baroda ELSS 96 Fund 51.99 20.47 19.02 211.70 Mahindra Manulife ELSS 20.65 20.19 18.84 424.12 BNP Paribas Long Term Equity Fund 64.23 19.76 18.84 536.20 Tata India Tax Savings Fund 150.84 19.63 18.37 2,910.92 Edelweiss Tax Savings 79.21 19.31 18.84 200.81 ICICI Prudential Tax Saving) 640.28 18.75 18.84 9,764.62 Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund 29.19 18.66 18.84 2,318.64 HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund 61.15 18.47 18.61 198.67 SBI Long Term Equity Fund 233.95 18.00 19.02 10,859.86 Principal Tax Savings Fund 339.11 17.62 18.84 925.56 Franklin India Tax shield Fund 930.10 17.29 18.84 4,965.54 Navi Long Term Advantage Fund 22.97 16.66 17.68 64.34 LIC MF Tax Plan Fund 109.02 16.53 18.84 403.48 L&T Tax Advantage Fund 85.76 16.10 19.02 3,541.07 Sundaram Diversified Equity Fund 152.53 15.70 18.84 2,057.03 Indiabulls Tax Savings Fund 14.17 14.65 19.02 47.79 HDFC TaxSaver Fund 774.05 14.36 18.84 9,208.66 IDBI Equity Advantage Fund 41.98 14.21 18.84 518.47 Taurus Tax Shield Fund 117.06 14.18 19.02 64.43 Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund 80.97 12.22 18.84 11,943.12 Quantum Tax Saving Fund 75.15 11.93 19.02 99.86 Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Fund 44.9 11.4 18.84 14,301.10

Data Source: AMFI

As you can see, ELSS funds have done fairly well in the last 3 years on compounded basis with returns ranging from 36.6% CAGR to 11.4% CAGR over a 3 year period. The ELSS funds manage a combined AUM of over Rs.78,000 crore.

Can You Explain How Tax Exemption Enhances ELSS Yields?

To understand the tax implication of the ELSS Funds, let us compare two investors who invest same amount of money in an equity fund and ELSS fund respectively.

Investor A (Equity Fund) Amount Investor B ( ELSS Fund) Amount Investment amount 100,000 Investment amount 100,000 Value at the end of 3 years 175,000 Value at the end of 3 years 175,000 Profit in INR 75,000 Profit in INR 75,000 Total Returns over 3 years 75% Total Returns over 3 years 75% CAGR Returns 20.60% CAGR Returns 20.60% Effective Returns after considering Section 80C benefits Exemption u/s 80C – Exemption u/s 80C 30,000 Effective Investment in T1 100,000 Effective Investment in T1 70,000 Effective CAGR Returns 20.60% Effective CAGR Returns 35.80% Note: For simplicity, we have ignored the impact of surcharge and cess on tax

How did this big difference come? How did the same fund with tax benefit give nearly 75% higher returns? In reality, the tax exemption reduces your effective investment in the year you put money in ELSS. Therefore, that tends to magnify your return on investment. That is the power of an ELSS as the effective yields are after considering the tax shields.

In a way, you can say that ELSS combines the best of equity returns and tax savings giving a powerful post-tax performance.

Like Equity Funds, can we do SIP On ELSS Funds also?

Absolutely you can. Systematic Investment Planning (SIPs) can be done on ELSS funds just like you do in any equity fund. If you are planning to invest Rs.120,000 in ELSS during the fiscal year, then start an ELSS SIP of Rs.10,000 each month. That way you achieve the target for the full year and also get the benefit of rupee cost averaging. Also, your tax planning exercise more systematic rather than trying to hunt for liquidity in the last few months.

How will the lock-in of 3 years work in case of ELSS SIPs? The 3-year lock-in for each SIP instalment in the SIP will commence from the month it is invested in. You need to factor that in when you are planning your redemptions. That is where ELSS scores. You get fabulous returns and also tax breaks. That is surely a good way to create wealth, even as your saving your tax outflow.