Table of Content
Today when you talk of multi-cap mutual funds, there are two names that will obvious come to mind. There are the traditional multi-cap funds which has a restricted permission to invest in large caps, mid-caps and small caps. The other option is to opt for a flexi cap fund in the Indian context where the fund manager has much greater leeway in deciding on the opportunistic mix of the fund between large caps, mid-caps and small caps.
The idea of multi-caps is to offer investors a combination of large caps, mid-caps and small caps. If you look at the 3 indices in the year 2021, the large cap Nifty has given 23.8% returns, mid-cap index has given 41% returns while the small cap index has given 57.4% returns. As you go from large caps to mid-caps to small caps, the risk increases but so does the potential for higher returns.
Both these classifications have existed for quite some time. However, early this year, SEBI underlined the need for fund names to better reflect the core purpose of the fund. Hence a multi-cap fund must be a pre-determined mix of large caps mid-caps and small caps. The leeway to the fund manager is very limited. Investors who do not want much leeway for the fund manager can opt for multi-cap funds.
However, in the case of small caps and mid-caps, the liquidity and impact cost may be unfavourable. Hence that is resolved by the flexi cap funds. Here in flexi-cap funds, the investors have the leeway to opt for giving greater leeway to the fund manager to decide upon the mix of assets. Such are more suitable for investors who are more willing to trust the discretion of the fund manager.
Let us look at multi-caps in terms of historical returns. Here we present the returns on top performing funds on a 1 year basis, but also cover their longer term returns for 3 years and 5 years for a clearer picture of strategic performance.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 5 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|Quant Active Fund
|433.41
|58.68
|33.84
|26.9
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap
|22.69
|53.51
|28.19
|918.84
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|155.54
|49.87
|15.79
|16.77
|10,919.56
|Baroda Multi Cap Fund
|192.12
|49.14
|25.36
|19.36
|1,165.86
|Principal Multi Cap Growth Fund
|259.03
|47.35
|21.44
|19.87
|878.13
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|92.14
|42.54
|22.08
|19.18
|1,778.58
|BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
|87.48
|40.35
|21.65
|18.48
|585.44
|Sundaram Equity Fund
|17.33
|39.64
|865.62
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|482.92
|37.62
|17.52
|16.3
|6,479.59
|ITI Multi Cap Fund
|14.52
|21.85
|328.83
Multi cap funds have assets under management (AUM) of Rs.23,920 crore and is a small participant in the overall scheme of things. Clearly, if you look at the longer term returns also, they tend to outperform the large cap indices dur to strategic exposure to mid-cap and small cap stocks.
Let us look at flexi-caps in terms of historical returns. Here we present the returns on top performing funds on a 1 year basis, but also cover their longer term returns for 3 years and 5 years for a clearer picture of long term value.
|Scheme Name
|NAV Direct
|Return 1 Year (%) Direct
|Return 3 Year (%) Direct
|Return 5 Year (%) Direct
|Daily AUM (Cr.)
|BOI AXA Flexi Cap Fund
|20.66
|48.53
|177.56
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|54.46
|46.97
|31.27
|24.13
|19,933.09
|PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund
|30.11
|46.45
|31.47
|24.24
|3,264.08
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,041.48
|41.32
|19.83
|17.01
|10,164.84
|IDBI Flexi Cap Fund
|38.97
|38.44
|20.7
|18.21
|391.9
|Union Flexi Cap Fund
|36.67
|38.27
|23.68
|18.74
|915.55
|Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund
|25.33
|37.07
|20.74
|20.18
|910.19
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|1,041.07
|37
|16.34
|16.17
|26,430.62
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|146.66
|35.51
|19.46
|16.75
|404.92
|Navi Flexi Cap Fund
|17.41
|35.42
|20.17
|208.26
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|279.85
|35
|26.13
|22.23
|25,008.31
|Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund
|246.27
|34.4
|23.57
|21.58
|6,598.19
|JM Flexicap Fund
|56.52
|33.98
|20.89
|18.88
|189.47
|DSP Flexi Cap Fund
|72.01
|33.87
|23.73
|20.02
|7,656.24
|IDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|149.08
|33.15
|16.82
|15.3
|6,005.20
|SBI Flexicap Fund
|82.19
|32.05
|19.22
|17.54
|15,585.61
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap
|1,251.97
|31.38
|18.98
|17.14
|15,972.37
|Axis Flexi Cap Fund
|20.75
|29.93
|23.24
|10,878.06
|Tata Flexi Cap Fund
|17.24
|28.33
|19.01
|2,193.39
|L&T Flexicap Fund
|127.21
|27.25
|15.27
|14.75
|2,936.09
|Kotak Flexicap Fund
|57.18
|26.59
|17.43
|17.11
|37,660.57
|Shriram Flexi Cap Fund
|15.56
|22.64
|15.08
|65.4
|Taurus Flexi Cap Fund
|151.76
|22.13
|10.74
|10.58
|248.82
|LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund
|71.98
|21.34
|15.6
|12.8
|424.71
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|37.09
|16.33
|12.13
|13.62
|10,832.35
Flexi cap funds have assets under management (AUM) of Rs.205,056 crore and is a very major participant in the overall scheme of things. Clearly, if you look at the longer term returns also, they tend to outperform the large cap indices due to strategic exposure to mid-cap and small cap stocks along with the benefit of flexibility.
There is merit in creating a hybrid portfolio of large caps, mid-caps and small caps for better alpha. The alpha generated by such a portfolio is higher. Should you buy large cap, mid-cap and small cap funds on your own? Or should you make it simpler by opting for multi-cap or flexi-cap funds? Here is how you make the choice.
However, one big advantage that multi-cap and flexi cap funds bring about is simplicity. You just get a product off the shelf, which does pretty well if you look at historical market returns. The bottom-line is multi-cap funds give you simplicity to the extent that they do not require any monitoring or active management from your side. More importantly, these multi-cap and flexi-cap funds provide inbuilt diversification without any effort from your side. That is worth the while.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.