How does online stock trading work?

If you ask any financial advisor, “How can I achieve financial freedom?”, they will simply say, “earn more passive income than your active income.” Passive income means earning through alternate sources of income such as house rent, return on investment, etc. which would compensate your expenses and help you live a burden-free life. When you reach a point where your investments offer you higher earnings than your primary source of income, you are on the right financial path.
However, how can you earn more passive income? The answer lies in smart and effective investments. Among numerous asset classes and investment tools, the one that has provided the most consistent returns has been the Indian Stock markets
You may have heard about investors who have garnered heavy profits when they only started investing small amounts in the stock market. If you are looking toward achieving the goals of your financial plan, investing in the Indian stock market is one of the ways to achieve it. However, to begin your investing journey the right way, you must understand everything about online stock trading.
There was a time when the Indian stock market worked on an open outcry system, where the investors had to be physically present at the stock exchanges to buy/sell shares they held as physical certificates. Fast forward to now, the stock trading process is completely digital.
Online stock trading enables investors to buy, sell and hold shares on the go of any publicly listed company using digital platforms and online trading tools. You can buy and sell shares from your PC and laptop without visiting the stock exchanges.
Investors try investing in various types of online stock trading to find their niche and increase profits. Every one of them differs in its process, method, and aim. The types include:
Currently, the only way you can trade in stocks is through online platforms. You would need an internet connection and an investment budget to go ahead with the process of investing. As an investor, you can invest in two types of stock markets:
As the process of trading has gone digital, every investor must open a Demat and trading account. A Demat account is used to hold the shares you buy, while the trading account is used to carry out trading transactions. An important step in this process is to choose a qualified stockbroker such as IIFL to open a comprehensive Demat and trading account. The process to open a Demat cum trading account with IIFL is as follows:
When there is a ton of profit to be reaped, investors get carried away and give less importance to implementing the right stock trading strategies. However, getting carried away while trading on the stock market can cost you dearly in losses. Here are some online stock trading strategies to mitigate losses and increase your profits:
As India is witnessing a digital transformation with over 700 million internet users, investors today can benefit from IIFL’s technology-backed digital platforms and investor-friendly tools such as trader terminal, TT web, and TT Iris. With over 25 years of experience and having served over 22 lakh customers, investors with a free Demat cum trading account are offered best-in-class online stock trading services. All you have to do is open a Demat cum trading account through a few simple steps and you are good to go.
Online stock trading allows investors to benefit because of the following reasons:
Here are the steps in online share trading:
