Foreclosure in the case of personal loan means prepayment of the personal loan before its schedule in one lumpsum amount. You have taken a personal loan for 3 years. You pay an EMI on this loan. At the end of 1 year you decide to close your loan by paying the remaining loan amount in one go. That is foreclosure. In case you choose to foreclose your personal loan, you may have to pay certain foreclosure or prepayment charges to the lender.

What Is Meant By Personal Loan Foreclosure?

Personal loan foreclosure means the early repayment of the total loan amount before the end of the tenure of the loan. If you decide to pay the remaining balance of your loan before the agreed date of repayment, it will be referred to as foreclosure of your loan.

Foreclosure of loans generally reduces financial stress and saves on the interest that would have been otherwise charged if the loan was continued till the agreed tenure. This will also make people debt-free sooner and generally improves the credit score of the borrower.

Advantages Of Personal Loan Foreclosure

Foreclosing a personal loan can offer numerous benefits on the part of the borrower, all of which are listed below:

Savings On Interest: One of the crucial benefits of personal loan foreclosure is it helps the borrower to save on the interest charges that may have incurred on the remaining tenure of the loan. Therefore one can save a huge chunk of money, especially in case of high rates of interest.

Becoming Debt Free Sooner: Foreclosing your personal loan can allow you to emerge debt-free sooner than the agreed schedule of repayment tenure. Therefore you can secure financial freedom and remain stress-free regarding any loan obligations and allocate funds for achieving other financial goals.

Enhanced Credit Score: Early personal loan repayment can also impact your credit score positively, as it represents your sense of financial responsibility. This will add up to your credit history and boost your credit score. A good credit score will provide you with numerous benefits.

What Are The Charges Associated With Foreclosing Personal Loans?

Considering all these benefits, you must be super excited to foreclose your personal loan as soon as possible. But halt! There are some charges involved in foreclosing your loan. These charges usually depend on the agreement of the loan, the lender, and how early you are opting for repayment. Some of the most common charges that you may encounter in the procedure of foreclosure are as follows:

Penalty For Prepayment: There is a prepayment penalty fee imposed by some lenders when the borrower chooses to foreclose the loan before the agreed tenor of the loan. The penalty is typically intended to compensate for the loss of interest on the part of the lender, which would have been earned if the loan was not foreclosed. The calculation of the prepayment penalty is commonly done as a percentage of the remaining balance of the loan or the interest of a specific number of months. However, it is to be noted that not all lenders charge prepayment penalties. Therefore, it is essential to review the loan agreement.

Processing Fee: An administrative fee or processing fee may also be charged by the lender, which typically covers the cost of administration associated with the account closure and updating of all the records.

Interest Differential: In some specific cases, the interest differential may also be calculated by the lender as a charge for foreclosing the personal loan. The interest differential is the difference between the interest you would have paid for the remaining loan tenure and the interest you would have paid during foreclosure. In case your loan interest is high, this charge can be significant.

Conclusion:

Thus, once a personal loan is fully repaid, you can be more flexible with your finance. This is because you would not have to allocate a fixed amount of money for loan installment and can use those funds for some other financial purpose, such as building an emergency fund or making long-term investments. But ensure that you go through the loan terms carefully before making a decision.