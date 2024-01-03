What are Preference Shares

Table of Content
The Indian stock market has consistently outperformed almost all other financial instruments in terms of returns. With the inflation rate higher than the returns offered by other financial instruments, investors are looking to invest to reach their financial goals and look towards the Indian stock market to allocate a portion of the capital to enjoy better returns over time.
However, the one mistake almost all beginner investors make is to buy stocks without considering their types or performing adequate research. As diversification is a principle followed by every investor, there are various types of stocks available within the equity market. These types of stocks come with different features, risk profiles, return potential, and legality. For example, an investor looking to invest for a steady income based on dividends may buy common stocks, which can prove counterproductive for the financial plan.
Among various types of stocks, this blog details a type of stock called Preference Shares. In your quest of achieving your financial goals through equity investing, understanding preference shares will prove vital in making informed investment decisions.
In simple words, a share indicates a unit of ownership of a particular company. If you own the shares of a company, it implies that you, as an investor, own a percentage of the issuing company. These shares are listed on the stock exchanges through an Initial Public Offering, and investors can buy and sell them based on their current price.
If you buy the shares of a company, you become the owner of the company in the proportion of the percentage of bought shares. From the day you buy the shares, you are a shareholder. As a shareholder, you are entitled to receive a portion of the profit of the company. This amount is called the dividend amount, and the company declares it as per its financial performance. The shareholders can sell these shares anytime they want to another investor who would then become the shareholder.
As the name suggests, preference shares are those shares that are given priority over others by the company in the process of dividend payout. It means that if the company makes profits and announces dividends, and preferred shares, the shareholders will be the first to receive the payment. Only after preference shareholders are paid the dividends will the company move on to pay other types of shareholders.
Furthermore, if the company enters the liquidation process, preference shareholders are paid in full before any other type of shareholders. However, preference shares do not entitle the shareholders to have voting rights and are not involved in the internal decision-making of the company.
Preference shares generally come with a fixed dividend payout amount. There are four categories of preference shares:
Numerous features make preference shares an attractive investment option for investors. Some of the most common features of preference shares are as follows:
Here are the benefits of preference shares:
You would need a Demat and trading account to buy preference shares. You can open a Demat account with IIFL that offers highly competitive prices and unique features in just a few steps:
Understanding all the types of stocks is vital in deciding which type of stock will be ideal for you based on your investment goals and your risk appetite. However, preference shares can prove to be the ideal entry point for you if you are looking to invest in the equity market. They are low-risk, steady returns and priority status if by any chance the company goes bankrupt. Overall, preference shares are one of the most sought-after types of stocks that can allow you to make profits along with get dividends at regular intervals.
If any company goes bankrupt, it is legally bound to pay back the invested amount of the investors in full. However, at times it happens that even after selling all the assets, the company falls short of paying the investors in full. However, preference shares and their holders are the first ones who the company pays before any other shareholders.
Preference shares and their holders are prioritised by the company to pay dividends over other shareholders. Furthermore, as in the case of liquidation, preference shareholders are the first ones who are paid in full; they can prove to be a low-risk investment.
