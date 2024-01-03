Table of Content
When you unlock your phone and open any application, it functions based on algorithms. What you do, what you see, and how the application is customised to match your preferences the reason is algorithms. With the advent of advanced technologies, almost every sector is basing its effectiveness on this piece of logical code. Algorithms leverage user data, past patterns, and a designated set of prespecified instructions to achieve the set goals. For example, an algorithm is used by Mutual Fund companies to deduct the set amount from your bank account every month towards a SIP.
Algorithms are not new to the Indian financial market as they are used in the virtual transaction system to ensure trading transparency, effective user experience, and the mitigation of lags or glitches. However, using algorithms is not limited to depositories or stockbrokers.
There are numerous strategies investors use to undertake Algorithmic Trading. The most common are listed below:
Algorithmic trading operates by employing computer systems to automate the buying and selling of securities, with algorithms preset to trigger transactions based on certain conditions, including price action, timing signals, or trade volume. Traders and firms design these algorithms to scrutinise real-time market behaviour for trends and patterns that could provide clues about potentially lucrative opportunities.
The approach involves algorithms sifting through huge archives of historical and live market data to derive predictions. Guided by predefined filters, the algorithm then independently makes trades without human interference, which can reduce emotionally driven choices and boost efficiency. For example, if a certain stock reaches a predefined price point, the algorithm might immediately launch a buy or sell order.
Algorithms frequently exploit various strategies like arbitrage, momentum investing, or mean reversion tactics. They can react within milliseconds, allowing trades to benefit from even minor cost fluctuations in the market.
Moreover, algorithms can multitask multiple trades simultaneously, scaling operations that would be impractical for manual trading. The speed and efficiency of algorithmic trading make it an alluring choice for hedge funds and institutional investors aiming to optimise returns and mitigate risk in high-frequency, data-driven markets.
Implementing the algorithm utilising a computing device is the ultimate part of algorithmic trading. It is accompanied by testing it on prior periods of market effectiveness to determine if employing it would be rewarding. The challenge is to transform the detected strategy into an incorporated computerised approach that has accessibility to a trading account for placing instructions.
Here are the necessities for algorithmic trading:
Let us consider a trader implementing two calls based on a stock’s moving averages. Moving averages are averages of previous prices that smooth volatility and uncover trends.
When the 50-day moving average crosses above the longer-term 200-day average, the trader would purchase 50 shares of that firm. Meanwhile, the algorithm would sell any remaining holdings should the 50-day average fall under the 200-day average.
Monitoring prices and averages, a computer program automatically places buy and sell orders without the trader’s constant vigilance. By programming only these two directives, the software analyses opportunities and executes trades according to the stipulations, freeing the individual from manually tracking charts and placing orders.
The system recognises and capitalises on prospects precisely as intended through algorithmic trading’s impartial implementation.
The prospects for algorithmic trading appear quite promising, propelled forward by technological breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and machine learning. As these technologies continuously progress, algorithms will evolve to incorporate increasingly sophisticated strategies that dynamically react to real-time market fluctuations.
Enhanced analytic capacities will augment predictive precision, optimising the timing and exactness of trades. However, the buzz surrounding algorithmic trading has invited regulatory scrutiny as watchdogs aim to guarantee stable and equitable market conditions.
Moreover, considerations involving market manipulation from an ethical standpoint are anticipated to shape customary industry protocols. But algorithmic trading seems destined to spread further, offering novel prospects for traders while emphasising the importance of responsible and regulated practices under close watch.
Algo Trading is an effective trading style that numerous investors and big financial companies undertake to make trades every day. As you are the one who feeds the instructions to the software, you can ensure the execution remains safe and within your goals.
Yes, algo trading can prove to be highly profitable if done with proper knowledge of the software’s features and the market. As algorithmic trading allows you to execute orders within seconds, you can better utilise the price movement and make high profits.
Yes. Algorithmic trading is entirely legal. As long as you do not break any rules set by the authorities, you can legally trade using various recognised algorithms.
Yes, algo trading is legal and allowed in India. It was introduced in 2008, and SEBI still maintains its legality. Almost all stockbrokers, including IIFL, offer algo platforms to their customers for algorithmic trading.
Certainly, generating income through algorithmic program trading is feasible for those with relevant expertise in quantitative analysis and market timing protocols. But while some traders might gain profits, losses are also possible, particularly in volatile markets.
Algorithmic traders frequently leverage various programming languages depending on their objectives, the platform they utilise, and the computational needs of their automated trading strategies. Some common languages used include R, Python, and C++.
