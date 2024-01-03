Table of Content
When a company is looking to raise capital from the public, they consider listing itself on the top stock exchanges via an IPO. There are various types of listings on the stock exchange: primary listing, dual listing, cross-listing, and interlisting are among a few. This article covers all that you need to know about the meaning of interlisted stock.
Interlisted stocks are stocks listed on multiple stock exchanges in a company’s home country, as well as, one or more other countries. Typically, companies seek to interlist because they expect to benefit from a lower cost of capital as their shares become more accessible to global investors whose access is otherwise restricted because of international investment barriers.
The term interlist is most commonly used in Canada; also known as cross-listing and sometimes referred to as dual listing. However, it should not be confused with other methods that allow a company stocks. to be traded in two different exchanges, such as:
In case a company is interlisted, generally, its ‘primary listing’ is on the stock exchange in its country of incorporation, and the ‘secondary listing(s)’ is/are the one listed on a stock exchange of another country. Interlisted stocks are especially common for companies that started in a small market but swiftly grew into a larger market.
Many large non-U.S. companies are listed on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ, and even on their respective national exchanges. Some company names include BlackBerry, Equinor, Nokia, Toyota, and Sony.
To understand the meaning of interlisted stock, consider the following situation. A Canadian company wishes to list its shares on both — the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). That is if it complies with the requirements of both Canadian and US regulators.
Elaborating on interlisting stock definition, a real-world example would be Sun Life Financial — a Canadian financial services company. It is listed on both NYSE and the TSX. That means, investors can buy and sell company stock on either exchange.
Many companies have stock that trades on multiple exchanges in several countries. CNOOC Ltd., a Chinese energy producer, is listed in Hong Kong, New York, and Toronto.
Shares traded in an interlisted scenario are processed, matched, and settled via the mechanisms specific to the local exchange. For example, even though shares of IBM are bought on NYSE and shares of IBM are purchased on LSE (London Stock Exchange). These are technically the same instrument. The shares bought on NYSE will settle via the mechanisms associated with NYSE and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) in the United States. The shares purchased on the LSE will settle via the mechanisms of the LSE and the Certificateless Registry for Electronic Share Transfer (CREST) in the United Kingdom.
Interestingly, IBM is also interlisted in Frankfurt, in which case, those transactions will settle via the local German market processes.
The main drawback of interlisting stock include the cost of listing on more than one exchange and the potential for additional and tougher regulatory requirements in the second country.
Extremely experienced traders can take advantage of fluctuations in the stock prices of interlisted stocks on various stock exchanges, or the currencies of the countries in which they are listed. In the financial world, this is known as arbitrage. It is a complex and risky transaction that depends on the converging price.
Interlisted stock definition is stock that is listed on more than one exchange—in a company’s home country and one or more additional countries. Whether interlisting generates long-term value is a perpetual debate. However, it is generally associated with positive reactions in the home market.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.