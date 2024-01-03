Table of Content
A brief understanding of the share market is necessary to understand the IOC order. The IOC (Immediate or Cancelled) allows an investor to buy or sell a share as soon as the order is placed in the market, failing which the order will be removed from the system. It is a duration order and cancels out if it is not executed immediately.
For instance, if you place an immediate or cancel order for 100 shares of XYZ, but 100 shares are not available in the market at the moment. The order will cancel out as soon as you place it. An IOC order does not create active positions, it is either executed or gets cancelled out. One doesn’t have to intervene to cancel the order, it is an automatic process. IOC is essentially a duration order, which is a category of orders that have a specified duration. In the case of IOC, the duration is a few seconds.
One may enter the market by opening a free trading account, but without a clear understanding, it can be difficult to generate profits. The threshold for entry has reduced with the advent of online trading accounts, which is extremely easy and convenient to open. So, after getting an online trading account, when you place a buy or sell order, there is no certainty of the order getting executed. There might be a mismatch between the number of people trying to buy a stock and people trying to sell it. If you place a buy order, but there is a lack of sufficient sellers, you may have to wait for the completion of the order. The waiting time creates many active positions, which may sometimes be confusing or difficult to track.
An investor can set the IOC as a market or limit order.
In the case of immediate or cancel orders, there is also a provision of partial fulfilment of the order. Suppose you place an IOC order to buy 100 shares of ABC company. There are not enough shares of ABC to be sold at the moment, but since an IOC order is executed immediately, you will be allotted 20 shares, while the order for the balance of 80 shares will be cancelled automatically
An IOC in share market is best used when you need quick execution of trades without leaving unfilled orders in the market. It is ideal for large orders to minimise market impact, especially in volatile conditions. Additionally, IOC orders are useful when managing multiple trades simultaneously, as they reduce the risk of forgetting to cancel pending orders. This order type also allows traders to set specific price limits while ensuring immediate action on available shares.
Advantages & Disadvantages of IOC Order
Here are the advantages of IOC in share market –
Here are the disadvantages of IOC in share market –
An Immediate or Cancel (IOC) order is executed immediately in part and/or in full, and whichever is left unfilled will be cancelled instantly. For example, imagine a buy order of 1,000 shares of a stock with an instruction of limit at ₹ 4,000 are there, but only 600 are available at that price. In such a case, the system would immediately fill the order for those 600 shares. The remaining 400 shares will be automatically cancelled so there will be no pending orders.
This type of order is particularly useful in fast-moving markets where traders need to act quickly to secure shares without waiting for better prices. It allows for quick decision-making and helps manage risk by preventing unfilled orders from lingering in the market. Overall, IOC orders are effective tools for traders looking for immediate execution and flexibility in their trading strategies.
Placing an IOC in share market is quite complex and requires a comprehensive understanding of the process and its nuances. Here’s a simplified step-by-step guide to help you get through placing an IOC order.
Firstly, choose a broker with a good reputation and a dependable trading platform. After reviewing their brokerage charges, platform usability, and overall market credibility, open a Demat and trading account with them.
Before engaging in trading, you should learn about the different types of orders, such as IOC orders. You can make informed decisions by knowing their purposes and how they work in the market.
Select the stock you want to trade. Observe its price movement, trading patterns, and historical data to ensure it meets your investment strategy before making an order.
Set “Immediate or Cancel (IOC)” on your chosen trading platform as the order type. Some platforms may refer to this as “Fill or Kill (FOK).” While setting up the order, make sure to:
Carefully review all order details before finalising. Verify the stock name, quantity, price, and order type to ensure accuracy, as mistakes can lead to unwanted outcomes.
Once you’re satisfied with the order details, submit it. You should receive a confirmation message or notification from the platform indicating your IOC order has been successfully placed. Monitor the order status on the trading platform. IOC orders are executed instantly, either fully or partially, with the unexecuted portion being automatically cancelled. If your order isn’t filled to your satisfaction, consider revising the price or placing a new order based on the market conditions.
The choice between an IOC and a Day order depends on trading strategy. An IOC in share market is preferable for immediate execution, especially in volatile markets. At the same time, a Day order is suitable for traders waiting to fill their orders throughout the trading day.
IOC in share market provides several benefits, including immediate execution, flexibility in trading strategies, and the ability to avoid market impact from large orders. They also allow for partial fills, minimising risk by cancelling unfilled portions quickly and enabling traders to act swiftly in dynamic market conditions.
An IOC in the share market has no validity period; it must be executed immediately upon placement. If the order cannot be filled at that moment, any unfilled portion is automatically cancelled. This characteristic makes IOC orders ideal for traders seeking quick execution without lingering orders.
IOC in share market requires immediate execution, while GTD (Good Till Date) orders remain active until a specified date or until they are executed. IOC orders focus on speed, whereas GTD orders allow traders to wait longer for their desired price without cancellation.
The preference between IOC and Day orders hinges on trading goals. IOC in the share market is better for immediate execution in fast markets, reducing market impact. Conversely, Day orders are suitable for traders who prefer to wait for specific price targets throughout the trading day without immediate cancellation.
