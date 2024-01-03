What is market share?

Table of Content
With optimistic trends and unprecedented availability of resources, India is on the verge of an economic revolution backed by far-reaching and innovative companies that are changing the mindset and methods of business in India. With the advent of numerous unicorn startups, there is healthy competition between companies to tap the market’s extensive potential and win the race of capturing a higher and better market share.
You may have heard numerous times about companies being valued for their sales. As every company in the market sells specific products or services, these companies are valued compared to the total volume of sales. For a clearer understanding of market share and market share definition, read on.
Market share is the percentage of sales made by a particular company compared to the total sales in that specific sector. Market share definition is better understood by taking the company’s total sales and dividing it by the total sales of that particular sector in a given period. In the market share segment, this metric is used to understand a company’s performance over time against its peers. It gives a general idea of a company’s sector-wise profitability and identifies a market leader with the highest percentage of sales.
Almost every company that plans to grow and expand keeps track of its sales to understand its performance and identify sales gaps. Companies have numerous professionals to calculate these metrics and use them to compare their performance to their previous quarters. This comparison allows companies to know if they are growing or lagging. However, the problem arises when there is a need to calculate/know the total sales of the relevant sector. A company seeking to know its market share for its business turn to the following factors to know the total sales:
Once you know the total sales of a particular sector that a company belongs to, you can follow the below steps to calculate a company’s market share.
Step 1: Determining the relevant period
The first step in defining the market share is to determine a specific period. Mostly, companies share their performance and earnings data for every quarter. However, you can identify a company’s market share based on a fiscal quarter, half-yearly, annually, or in multiple years.
Step 2: Calculate the company’s total sales.
A company’s total sales are calculated by adding the value of all the company invoices within your chosen relevant period before making gross adjustments. Gross adjustments include refunds, returns, customer discounts, etc. Once you have added all the invoices, you get the final number of total sales.
Step 3: Calculation of the market share
Once you have data about the company’s total sales and the sector’s total sales, you can calculate the company’s market share. For the calculation, divide the company’s total sales by the sector’s total sales. For example, if the company’s total sales are Rs 1,00,000 and the sector’s total sales are Rs 10,00,000, the company’s market share will be 10%, i.e. 1,00,000/10,00,000*100.
Every company’s goal is to increase its market share, which they believe is one of the most vital aspects of its success path. Its belief holds because of the following importance of market share:
Mainly, there are two types of market shares:
Every company that is a market leader in its sector started as a small company once. There are numerous tried and true ways through which a company can increase its market share:
Companies can look to better their products/services, internal policies, and customer experience to increase their market share and ensure high profitability in the future. As customers relate high market share with better quality products/services, it is more than justified that capturing increased market share is the priority of almost every company.
Let’s say that a company’s total sales by value in the last year were Rs 5,00,000 and the total sales by the value of the whole sector were Rs 30,00,000. In this case, the market share of the company will be 6%. It is calculated as 5,00,000/30,00,000*100.
There are two ways to calculate market share: By value and by volume.
The market share of a company can have an impact on the following factors:
