What are the Pros and Cons of Automated Trading?

Trading requires a lot of effort traders need to address numerous factors in the quest to make profits. Some traders believe in making quality orders over quantity, while some prefer to execute many orders quickly. The latter type of trader uses a stock market trading technique known as Automated Trading.
It allows for stock market order execution at an immensely high rate, to earn better profits through higher volume. If you are intrigued, this blog will help you to understand the pros and cons of automated trading. Once you have, you can decide which trading technique to use between manual and automated trading.
Automated Trading, also known as algorithm trading or mechanical trading system, uses automated trading software backed by algorithms to execute trading orders at high speed. Investors and traders use trading software and feed it pre-programmed trading instructions based on time, volume, and price.
Once the set instructions are triggered in the market, the trading software executes the orders set by the investor. Generally, automated trading is used by Mutual Funds, Hedge Funds, Insurance Companies, Banks, etc., to execute a large number of high-volume trades that are otherwise impossible for humans to undertake.
Automated trading aims to allow investors and traders to increase their profit margin by executing hundreds of trades at once. As humans are limited to executing a handful of trades at once, automated trading eliminates the interference of humans and utilizes algorithms to trade at an unprecedented speed. However, automated trading comes with a complicated structure where investors or traders have to gain knowledge about coding and mathematical models before they can handle automated trading platforms.
Automated trading is fully based on systems that utilize various high-tech and data-based algorithms to execute trading orders. Once investors choose which automated trading system to use as per their investment perspective, they set precise entry, exit, and investment rules into the automated trading system. The rules can be set based on various market conditions such as stop-loss, specific price, moving average crossover, 52-week high or low, etc. However, some professional automated traders set the rules through complicated strategies that may stretch to external factors or their investments in other asset classes.
Once the traders set the rules, they leave the rest to the automated trading system. When running, the automated trading system executes market orders at an immensely high rate as soon as the set rules are accomplished in the market. Furthermore, trading through automated trading systems allows investors to take out human emotions which may negatively influence the profit margin. Since the orders are automatically placed based on the analysis of data and predefined rules, the chances of the order turning out successful increases by a hefty margin.
Every stock market strategy, system, or model comes with numerous advantages over other trading strategies. However, it also includes some disadvantages. The same is the case with automated trading. Here are the pros and cons of automated trading to better analyze this trading strategy:
Knowing the pros and cons of automated trading is not the end of understanding the automated trading process. For a trader to successfully execute automated trading, there are two trading rules to be followed:
The pros and cons of automated trading are justified at their levels, however, given its use has increased hugely in the last few years, fraudsters are targeting automated traders. You can avoid these scams by following these steps:
Automated trading is being used by investors who do not want to manually execute stock market orders but want to rely on data-backed algorithms to execute orders on their behalf. They set predefined rules and feed them to the strategy to ensure the orders are automatically executed at a higher pace than manually possible. Avoiding the possibility of human emotions and errors whipping out profits, automated trading allows traders to improve their profit margin. However, as automated trading is an artificial system, technical flaws are common. Hence, it is advised that the traders create or use the system cautiously while constantly monitoring the execution process.
Yes, automated trading works successfully for a host of traders. However, the trading system is as good as the strategy followed. Hence, you must ensure that the strategy is well tested before executing orders in the live market.
For automating a trading strategy, you have to use an automated trading system. It is software that allows traders to set some predefined rules which the system follows to execute orders automatically.
Here are some of the best-automated trading software you can use:
There is no specific program used by traders as almost every program is customised based on the investment horizon, and the outcome traders want from automated trading. Hence, it is wise to analyse your goals before choosing a program.
