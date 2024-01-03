What is High-Frequency Trading?

Table of Content
For a short term trade to be immensely profitable, the stock must rise in price by a huge margin. But, it is not very common for a stock price to rise by a huge margin in just a few weeks or months. It requires high capital investments to make a profitable trade.
For example, if you invest Rs 10,000 in a stock priced at Rs 50 for three months, you would need the stock to go up to Rs 70-80 for good returns. However, for Rs 50 stock to reach such a level can take years. It can go to 55 or 57 in three months if the market is in an uptrend and the stock fundamentals are apt.
Since the prices do not fluctuate often, how can investors take advantage of these minimal price fluctuations and make profits out of them using an online trading app? In such situations, they prioritize the number of orders rather than the price fluctuations. Big fund houses and professional traders who make profits by the price fluctuations in a matter of seconds use algo trading and execute high-frequency trading. This blog will detail everything you need to know about high-frequency trading strategies and how you can use them to make profits.
An integral part of algo trading, high-frequency trading is a trading strategies that involves buying and selling shares by using powerful computer programs. The main aim behind high-frequency trading is to execute a large number of orders in a fraction of a second. The process of high-frequency trading uses complex artificial algorithms to evaluate and analyse various securities markets and execute a large volume of orders at an immensely fast pace.
High-frequency trading believes that if the orders are high in number and are executed faster than others, the net profits realised through multiple trades are higher. High turnover rates and order-to-trade ratios are generally seen with high-frequency trading. As it demands specially made computers with high-level software, the process is generally undertaken by large investment banks, corporate houses and hedge funds.
The idea behind high-frequency trading is fairly simple. The larger the volume of trades, the higher the profits. The notion is a profitable alternative to holding the stocks for the near short term and waiting for the prices to go higher. If you have ever monitored a stock, you would have seen how fast the price fluctuates.
Even if the price fluctuates by Rs 1 or 2, it becomes a profitable venture for someone undertaking high-frequency trading. All the decisions regarding portfolio allocation are made by artificial quantitative models. The models are pre-fed specific information by the owner, and the success is based on the ability of the model to process huge amounts of information and data, which is impossible for a human investor to undertake. Among high-frequency traders, the competition is between who can execute the highest number of trades in the least amount of time. Whoever achieves that objective, makes the highest profits.
Algorithmic Trading is the process of using pre-programmed trading instructions to execute trading orders at high speed in the financial market. Investors and traders use trading software and feed it trading instructions based on time, volume and price. Once the set instructions are triggered in the market, the trading software executes the orders set by the investor.
Generally, algorithmic trading is used by Mutual Funds, Hedge Funds, Insurance Companies, Banks etc., to execute a large number of high volume trades that are otherwise impossible for humans to undertake. For investors personally, algorithmic trading allows more trades in a limited amount of time without the impact of human emotions and trading errors.
Here are some high-frequency trading strategies:
Here are the benefits of high-frequency trading:
High-frequency trading prioritises the trading volume over time and executes trades that don’t even last for a fraction of a second. However, as high-frequency trading is one of the most complex trading techniques, it requires a high level of computing and algorithmic knowledge. If you want to understand more about algorithmic trading and its factors, you can visit the IIFL website and read related blogs.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Yes, high-frequency trading is undertaken using complex algorithms and powerful computers, and it is highly profitable for traders.
Some of the high-frequency trading strategies are market making, statistical arbitrage, event arbitrage, quote stuffing, tick trading, index arbitrage etc.
High-Frequency trading can execute multiple thousands of orders by buying a huge number of stocks and selling them in the blink of an eye. The only thing the investor does is to press a button and watch the profits flow.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.