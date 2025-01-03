₹616.97
(1.8)(0.29%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹617.45
Prev. Close
₹615.17
Market Cap.
₹37,72,850.48
Div Yield
1.74
PE
17.95
PB
17.95
₹616.06
₹622.28
Performance
One Week (%)
0.71
One Month (%)
-2
One Year (%)
29.44
YTD (%)
6.26
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
CESC Ltd
185.85
192.3
185.3
1,23,721
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
982.2
991.9
979
11,094
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
Tata Power Company Ltd
396.65
402.9
395
15,64,322
NCC Ltd
277.8
280.9
276
60,034
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
1,278.85
1,312
1,275.25
18,124
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Ircon International Ltd
216.8
223.9
216
2,35,713
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
183.5
187.9
182.65
26,984
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.65
156.8
152.85
11,45,057
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
Adani Power Ltd
520.5
532
517.95
2,09,314
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
Torrent Power Ltd
1,512.5
1,536.4
1,508
14,806
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.25
1,236
1,196.35
1,51,337
GMR Airports Ltd
78.73
79.92
78.5
1,69,057
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
366.9
373.1
365.65
10,852
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
431.95
439.35
430.25
3,57,021
K E C International Ltd
1,223.9
1,233.35
1,207.55
14,748
JSW Energy Ltd
634.45
646.5
632
36,171
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.27
60.94
59.51
11,04,306
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,457.85
4,539.75
4,440.2
10,657
Adani Green Energy Ltd
1,038.35
1,069.6
1,036
2,91,899
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
