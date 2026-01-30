₹1,815.09
(25.25)(1.41%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹1,794.78
Prev. Close
₹1,789.84
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹1,788.52
₹1,816.85
Performance
One Week (%)
3.01
One Month (%)
15.33
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
10.14
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd
301.05
301.4
289.65
1,97,581
Federal Bank Ltd
297.35
298.4
295
1,16,077
CSB Bank Ltd
403
409.9
400.65
57,587
IndusInd Bank Ltd
870.75
870.75
848.3
41,637
Karnataka Bank Ltd
252
253.95
249.8
54,471
RBL Bank Ltd
321.3
323.65
318.7
1,29,019
South Indian Bank Ltd
39.9
40.19
39.41
6,44,386
City Union Bank Ltd
269.05
271.2
265.8
81,190
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd
134.35
134.8
132.7
2,15,224
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
674.35
675.9
654.2
11,718
DCB Bank Ltd
197.05
198
194.3
28,205
Yes Bank Ltd
20.04
20.09
19.69
39,52,556
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,045.5
1,054.2
1,032.55
96,549
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
454
462.6
426.05
69,082
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
65.18
65.3
64.25
27,407
IDFC First Bank Ltd
68.25
68.4
67.57
3,58,119
Bandhan Bank Ltd
175.5
175.55
171.4
6,37,177
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
59.13
59.54
58.29
5,88,111
Invest wise with Expert advice
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