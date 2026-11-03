Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on November 3, 2026. Sensex rallied 1,225.07 points (1.62%) to close at 76,917.85, while Nifty advanced 370.05 points (1.58%) to 23,810.85. FMCG, Realty and Private Bank stocks led the rally, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints among the top gainers. Easing crude oil prices, continued FII buying and improved global sentiment supported the market, while PSU Banks, Metals and Energy stocks ended lower.Read More
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Last Updated on: 03 November, 2026 | 07:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+8.99(0%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+8.98(0%)
Electricity
03 Nov 2026
+4.92(0%)
Last Updated on: 03 November, 2026 | 07:02 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Nickel
03 Nov 2026
-0.04(0%)
Gold
03 Nov 2026
-0.2(0%)
Lead
03 Nov 2026
-0.71(0%)
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