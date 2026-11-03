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ALUMINI

03 November, 2026 | 01:42 PM
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SymbolALUMINI
Last Traded Price326.3
Last Traded Date03-Nov-2026
UnitKGS
Open326.3
Previous Close329.7
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-1.03
High326.3
Low-
Value (Rs)3,26,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryMetals
Open Interest1
Price Diff(Change)-3.40
Expiry Date29-Jan-2027

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Sensex Nifty Today: Nifty ends the day at 23,810, Sensex trades past 76,900

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3 Nov 2026|04:47 PM

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on November 3, 2026. Sensex rallied 1,225.07 points (1.62%) to close at 76,917.85, while Nifty advanced 370.05 points (1.58%) to 23,810.85. FMCG, Realty and Private Bank stocks led the rally, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints among the top gainers. Easing crude oil prices, continued FII buying and improved global sentiment supported the market, while PSU Banks, Metals and Energy stocks ended lower.

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Last Updated on: 03 November, 2026 | 07:02 PM

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03 Nov 2026

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