Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped ₹53,739 crore into Indian equities across six trading sessions between November 2 and 9, 2026, reversing the outflows recorded in September and October. Buying was concentrated in heavyweight sectors such as financial services, IT, automobiles and telecom. Improved sentiment following US midterm election results, expectations of lower US bond yields, Brent crude falling below $90 a barrel and a stronger rupee supported the inflows. Meanwhile, concerns over returns from AI infrastructure and data-centre investments prompted investors to reduce crowded AI-related positions. Corporate earnings also provided support, with 27 of the 47 Nifty 50 companies reporting results by November 10 beating analysts' estimates.Read More
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Last Updated on: 11 November, 2026 | 01:14 PM
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Last Updated on: 11 November, 2026 | 01:14 PM
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