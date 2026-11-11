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ALUMINIUM

11 November, 2026 | 04:50 PM
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SymbolALUMINIUM
Last Traded Price325.5
Last Traded Date11-Nov-2026
UnitKGS
Open325.75
Previous Close325.65
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)0.23
High326.4
Low-
Value (Rs)1,14,07,000
Volume (Nos)7
CategoryMetals
Open Interest9
Price Diff(Change)0.75
Expiry Date29-Jan-2027

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FPIs Pump ₹53,739 Crore into Indian Equities in Six Sessions as Markets Rally

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11 Nov 2026|01:10 PM

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pumped ₹53,739 crore into Indian equities across six trading sessions between November 2 and 9, 2026, reversing the outflows recorded in September and October. Buying was concentrated in heavyweight sectors such as financial services, IT, automobiles and telecom. Improved sentiment following US midterm election results, expectations of lower US bond yields, Brent crude falling below $90 a barrel and a stronger rupee supported the inflows. Meanwhile, concerns over returns from AI infrastructure and data-centre investments prompted investors to reduce crowded AI-related positions. Corporate earnings also provided support, with 27 of the 47 Nifty 50 companies reporting results by November 10 beating analysts' estimates.

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Last Updated on: 11 November, 2026 | 01:14 PM

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11 Nov 2026

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Last Updated on: 11 November, 2026 | 01:14 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Aluminium

11 Nov 2026

-0.04(0%)

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-0.17(0%)

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11 Nov 2026

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