3 Nov 2026 | 04:47 PM

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on November 3, 2026. Sensex rallied 1,225.07 points (1.62%) to close at 76,917.85, while Nifty advanced 370.05 points (1.58%) to 23,810.85. FMCG, Realty and Private Bank stocks led the rally, with Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products and Asian Paints among the top gainers. Easing crude oil prices, continued FII buying and improved global sentiment supported the market, while PSU Banks, Metals and Energy stocks ended lower.