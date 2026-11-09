Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to six sessions on November 5, 2026, with the Sensex surging 1,609.54 points (2.08%) to 78,910.94 and the Nifty50 rising 417.45 points (1.74%) to 24,378.05. The rally added over ₹6.9 lakh crore to investor wealth, supported by falling crude oil prices, positive sentiment following US midterm results, sustained FII buying, rupee appreciation and broad-based market gains. Private Banks, Realty, IT and Auto stocks led sectoral advances, while Bajaj Finance, Maruti, IndiGo and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 09 November, 2026 | 03:04 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Zinc
09 Nov 2026
+3.63(0%)
Electricity
09 Nov 2026
+2.25(0%)
Silver
09 Nov 2026
+1.84(0%)
Last Updated on: 09 November, 2026 | 03:04 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Natural Gas
09 Nov 2026
-0.03(0%)
Electricity
09 Nov 2026
-0.06(0%)
Lead Mini
09 Nov 2026
-0.1(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.