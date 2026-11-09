5 Nov 2026 | 11:43 AM

Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to six sessions on November 5, 2026, with the Sensex surging 1,609.54 points (2.08%) to 78,910.94 and the Nifty50 rising 417.45 points (1.74%) to 24,378.05. The rally added over ₹6.9 lakh crore to investor wealth, supported by falling crude oil prices, positive sentiment following US midterm results, sustained FII buying, rupee appreciation and broad-based market gains. Private Banks, Realty, IT and Auto stocks led sectoral advances, while Bajaj Finance, Maruti, IndiGo and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers.