iifl-logo

ZINC

09 November, 2026 | 10:04 AM
Trade

GET QUOTES

SymbolZINC
Last Traded Price390.8
Last Traded Date09-Nov-2026
UnitKGS
Open390.8
Previous Close377.1
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)3.63
High390.8
Low-
Value (Rs)19,54,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryMetals
Open Interest2
Price Diff(Change)13.70
Expiry Date29-Jan-2027

Commodity News

Latest Blogs

Why SENSEX, Nifty are up today? US Midterms Elections, Declining Crude Oil Prices one of the key reasons

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2026|11:43 AM

Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak to six sessions on November 5, 2026, with the Sensex surging 1,609.54 points (2.08%) to 78,910.94 and the Nifty50 rising 417.45 points (1.74%) to 24,378.05. The rally added over ₹6.9 lakh crore to investor wealth, supported by falling crude oil prices, positive sentiment following US midterm results, sustained FII buying, rupee appreciation and broad-based market gains. Private Banks, Realty, IT and Auto stocks led sectoral advances, while Bajaj Finance, Maruti, IndiGo and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers.

Read More

More Blogs

QUICK LINKS

OverviewMCXNCDEXMCX GainersMCX Losers
MCX HighsNCDEX LowsLive Spot Prices Commodity TrendsMCX Closing Price
NCDEX Closing PriceMCX Top Traded VolumesNCDEX Top Traded VolumesMCX Advances & DeclinesNCDEX Advances & Declines

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download IIFL Capital App
Download IIFL Capital App

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 09 November, 2026 | 03:04 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Zinc

09 Nov 2026

+3.63(0%)

Electricity

09 Nov 2026

+2.25(0%)

Silver

09 Nov 2026

+1.84(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 09 November, 2026 | 03:04 PM

Commodity
Change (%)

Natural Gas

09 Nov 2026

-0.03(0%)

Electricity

09 Nov 2026

-0.06(0%)

Lead Mini

09 Nov 2026

-0.1(0%)

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.