Indian benchmark indices closed nearly unchanged on June 4, 2026, as investors remained cautious ahead of the RBI monetary policy announcement. Easing crude oil prices, strong domestic institutional buying, and gains in Media and Consumer Durables helped support the market, while Titan emerged as a key outperformer on ambitious expansion plans.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 05 June, 2026 | 09:04 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Jeera
05 Jun 2026
+1.03(0%)
Jeera
05 Jun 2026
+0.52(0%)
Jeera
05 Jun 2026
+0.41(0%)
Last Updated on: 05 June, 2026 | 09:04 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Guarseed10
05 Jun 2026
-0.08(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
05 Jun 2026
-0.1(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
05 Jun 2026
-0.16(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.