Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower on May 21, 2026, with Nifty closing near 23,654 and Sensex slipping 135 points amid concerns over RBI rate hikes, weak manufacturing PMI, rising crude oil prices, rupee weakness, and renewed FII selling. Defence and Realty stocks supported the market, while IT, FMCG, and Media remained under pressure.Read More
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Last Updated on: 21 May, 2026 | 08:45 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Turmeric
21 May 2026
+2.21(0%)
Guarseed10
21 May 2026
+1.37(0%)
Turmeric
21 May 2026
+1.07(0%)
Last Updated on: 21 May, 2026 | 08:45 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
21 May 2026
-0.5(0%)
Coriander
21 May 2026
-0.83(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
21 May 2026
-0.85(0%)
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