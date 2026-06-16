Indian benchmark indices ended slightly higher on June 25, 2026, supported by easing Brent crude prices, a stronger rupee, and positive RBI commentary. Auto stocks led gains with strong rallies in Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, while metal, oil & gas, and IT stocks remained under pressure. Lower market volatility and improving global sentiment helped sustain investor confidence.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 29 June, 2026 | 09:56 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Coriander
29 Jun 2026
+4.12(0%)
Coriander
29 Jun 2026
+4.03(0%)
RAINMUMBAI
29 Jun 2026
+3.48(0%)
Last Updated on: 29 June, 2026 | 09:56 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
29 Jun 2026
-0.37(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
29 Jun 2026
-0.37(0%)
Cotton Seed OilCake
29 Jun 2026
-0.51(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.