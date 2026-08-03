Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.Read More
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Last Updated on: 10 August, 2026 | 01:01 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Coriander
10 Aug 2026
+0.74(0%)
Turmeric
10 Aug 2026
+0.51(0%)
Castor
10 Aug 2026
+0.18(0%)
Last Updated on: 10 August, 2026 | 01:01 PM
Commodity
Change (%)
Coriander
10 Aug 2026
-0.01(0%)
PEPPER
10 Aug 2026
-0.02(0%)
PEPPER
10 Aug 2026
-0.11(0%)
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