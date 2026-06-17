29 Jun 2026 | 05:16 PM

The Indian stock market ended in the red on June 29, 2026, as renewed US-Iran tensions, higher crude oil prices, and profit booking weighed on investor sentiment. Nifty slipped to 23,946 while Sensex lost 372 points. Pharma stocks emerged as the top performers on biosimilar and export optimism, whereas Auto, IT, and Cement sectors witnessed broad-based selling amid cautious global cues.