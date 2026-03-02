The Indian stock market is expected to open cautiously on April 13, 2026, as weak global sentiment, rising crude oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainty following failed US-Iran talks weigh on investor confidence.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Last Updated on: 14 April, 2026 | 02:27 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Castor
14 Apr 2026
+0.56(0%)
Castor
14 Apr 2026
+0.43(0%)
14 Apr 2026
+0.33(0%)
Last Updated on: 14 April, 2026 | 02:27 AM
Commodity
Change (%)
Guar Gum5
14 Apr 2026
-0.09(0%)
Guar Gum5
14 Apr 2026
-0.13(0%)
Guar Gum5
14 Apr 2026
-0.28(0%)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.