Is Intraday Trading possible without a Demat account?

Table of Content
For most traders, dealing in the financial market is typically viewed from two perspectives. The first of these perspectives is long term investment, wherein you buy the stocks of a company hoping to profit from its growth. and the other is short term trading, which can further be narrowed down to intraday trading wherein stocks are bought and sold within the same day.
For any type of transaction in securities, you need to have a trading account. This is because that allows you to facilitate the purchase and sale of your securities on the relevant exchange. In the case of intraday trading, a significant portion of the trading is done in futures and options contracts. All that is required for such transactions are cash. Therefore, a trading account is generally enough for such transactions and you may not need to open a demat account online.
Hence, whether or not you need to open a Demat account online depends on the type of trades you typically execute. For traders looking for long term investment in equities, opening a Demat account is essential. However, for those looking to conduct intraday trading in futures and options, Demat accounts might not be essential.
However, opening a Demat account online with your trading account can offer several benefits, such as safety, accessibility and security of your shares.
Whether you are looking to join the growing number of India’s intraday traders or to start investing long term in the market’s movement, you need the right company to get you started. To that end, open a free Demat account as well as a trading account with IIFL where you can get an all-in-one account and trade in multiple securities online.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.