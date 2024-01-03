Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can invest in equity, equity derivatives, IPOs , Mutual Funds, and bonds in India. However, they are not permitted to trade in commodities , or carry out intraday trading , as per government regulation. There are various bank and trading accounts and charges involved in such trading and investment.

The Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) allows NRIs to invest in shares of Indian companies on any of the 23 recognized stock exchanges, under repatriation or non-repatriation basis, through a registered broker. PIS-enabled NRI accounts are used for trading and investment in India. All transactions of PIS enabled accounts are reported to the RBI daily.

There are three charges under the NRI PIS:

NRI Bank Account and associated charges

An NRI bank account has to be opened for an NRI to trade and invest in India. The fees include all fees associated with opening a bank account such as cheque book, transaction, and convenience fees.

These accounts can be of two types.

Non-Resident External (NRE) account

Non-resident Ordinary (NRO) account

This account is to manage income earned in India. Income earned abroad can be deposited as well. Not all money in this account can be repatriated. RBI regulations allow repatriation up to $1 million in a financial year. Interest earned on the account is subject to tax. Funds for investments on a non-repatriation basis are routed through PIS-enabled NRO or NRO accounts without PIS.

For PIS enabled accounts NRIs need to submit an ‘Application for designating a bank account for PIS’ form to their bank. On approval, the respective accounts are deemed PIS enabled. A specific branch of the bank, authorised by the RBI, must be appointed as the Designated Bank for PIS.