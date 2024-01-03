Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can invest in equity, equity derivatives, IPOs, Mutual Funds, and bonds in India. However, they are not permitted to trade in commodities, or carry out intraday trading, as per government regulation. There are various bank and trading accounts and charges involved in such trading and investment.
NRI PIS Permission and Associated Charges
The Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) allows NRIs to invest in shares of Indian companies on any of the 23 recognized stock exchanges, under repatriation or non-repatriation basis, through a registered broker. PIS-enabled NRI accounts are used for trading and investment in India. All transactions of PIS enabled accounts are reported to the RBI daily.
There are three charges under the NRI PIS:
- PIS Issuance Charges
This is a one-time fee while applying for the PIS permission. It can fall anywhere between 0-500 INR.
- PIS Account AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract)
This is charged yearly by the bank for maintaining the PIS enabled account and is charged regardless of whether transactions are made using the account.
- Other PIS Charges
These are the charges levied for each transaction carried out through the PIS enabled accounts.
NRI Bank Account and associated charges
An NRI bank account has to be opened for an NRI to trade and invest in India. The fees include all fees associated with opening a bank account such as cheque book, transaction, and convenience fees.
These accounts can be of two types.
- Non-Resident External (NRE) account
This account enables the transfer of income earned abroad to India. The money held in the account can be transferred to India i.e., can be repatriated. The interest earned from this account is exempted from tax. Funds for investments on a repatriation basis are routed through PIS-enabled NRE accounts.
- Non-resident Ordinary (NRO) account
This account is to manage income earned in India. Income earned abroad can be deposited as well. Not all money in this account can be repatriated. RBI regulations allow repatriation up to $1 million in a financial year. Interest earned on the account is subject to tax. Funds for investments on a non-repatriation basis are routed through PIS-enabled NRO or NRO accounts without PIS.
For PIS enabled accounts NRIs need to submit an ‘Application for designating a bank account for PIS’ form to their bank. On approval, the respective accounts are deemed PIS enabled. A specific branch of the bank, authorised by the RBI, must be appointed as the Designated Bank for PIS.
NRI Trading Account and associated charges
An NRI Trading Account is a must for NRIs to trade in stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, bonds etc. at stock exchanges. These trading accounts can be opened with recognized stockbrokers.
The following are the charges associated with trading accounts:
- NRI Trading Account Opening Fee
- NRI Trading Brokerage Charges
The commission of the brokers is charged for the transactions.
- Call & Trade Fee
Most brokers charge a fee for each order placed by calling the trading desk.
- Exchange Transaction Charges
It is the charge per transaction levied by the stock exchange and is calculated as a percentage of the trading value.
- Taxes
- Security Transaction Tax (STT): 0.1% on both Buy and Sell
- GST: 18% on Brokerage + Transaction Charge
- SEBI Charges: ₹5/Crore
NRI Demat Account and associated charges
A demat account is like a bank account to hold securities in electronic forms, which are opened with the brokerage. It is a must for an NRI to trade in Indian stocks.
The charges associated with a demat account are:
- Account Opening Fee
- AMC: This is an annual charge by the brokerage for maintaining the demat account and is charged regardless of whether transactions are made using the account.
- Debit Transaction Charges: This charge is levied when shares withdrawn from the account are sold and is charged for every withdrawal.
- Other Charges: Pledge fees and the charge for updating and/or modifying information and linked bank accounts.
Conclusion
Today, NRIs have the accessibility to invest in the Indian financial markets, even if they do not reside here. It is important to note that the brokerage charges incurred by NRIs are different from regular residents of India. These differences should be considered by any NRI who is looking to invest or trade in Indian shares, bonds, IPOs or mutual funds.