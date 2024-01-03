iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

How to Plan Your Retirement With Mutual Funds

Table of Content

Retirement is not just a period of relaxation but also a period of trepidation. Here is a period when your income flows will either stop or slow substantially. You normally have double the time and half the money. That can be scary if you are looking to address issues like monthly expenses, emergencies and insurance after retirement. Of course, one of the keys to enjoying a happy retired life is to have all your liabilities paid off, and enough life insurance to take care of your health needs. But above all, you need a solid corpus that works hard for you. That is the crux of retirement planning.

How exactly to plan for retirement when it is 25-30 years away?

People often wonder, if it is possible to plan for retirement that is 25-30 years away. After all, there are so many uncertainties so how do you plan retirement. The idea is to get approximately close to what you need so that your retirement can be comfortable and worry free. Let us take a live example of Ashok a young man who has 25 years to retire but wants to correctly start planning now itself.

Ashok is just about 30 years old and wants to save adequately for his twilight years after he retires at the age of 55. His big challenge is how to pay for and figuring out how much he needs post retirement? Let us look at it this way. He has around 25 years to accumulate a sizable corpus. With such a long period on hand, he must obviously focus on equity funds.

There are methodologies of pay-out out the retirement corpus, but the fact is that the best way to plan your retirement is through mutual funds and ideally by following the SIP route.

How much can ashok’s corpus grow over the next 25 years

The answer would entirely depend on the investment instrument he chooses. For example, he can get the best returns on a thematic / sector fund, but then it is too risky due to the concentration. It is best avoided for retirement planning. Debt returns are too low and with 25 years on hand, Ashok can actually afford to take on more risk. The best choice would be to do SIP on equity funds. Here are some options and how it would work.

Particulars Balanced Fund (12%) Equity Fund (14%) Thematic fund (17%)
Monthly Investment Rs.10,000 Rs.10,000 Rs.10,000
Expected Yield Annually 12% 14% 16%
Risk over 30 years Low Medium High
Total SIP Value Rs.1.90 crore Rs.2.73 crore Rs.3.97 crore

Thematic funds give a much corpus, but that is too cyclical. You are in trouble if you are caught in the wrong leg of the cycle. It is better to look at a more stable and reliable option. Balanced funds have a mix of equity and debt, but at this stage, Ashok can afford to take the risk of pure equities. Hence the equity diversified fund giving around 14% yield annually would be the best option for Ashok.

It must be remembered that Ashok wants to create wealth without too much of hassles. His best choice was would be a diversified equity fund which would grow his corpus to approximately Rs.2.73 crore by contributing just Rs.10,000 per month today. Whether this corpus will be sufficient or not, will depend on his standard of living after retirement and his commitments at that point of time. But this is a good place to start off retirement planning.

How does he invest the corpus for regular income after retirement?

Of course, they will and that has to be built into Ashok’s financial plan. In fact, there are some key assumptions that must be part of the plan.

  • Ashok’s expenses are not going to remain static. They will go up along with inflation and perhaps more. For example, some expenses will come down due to the use of technology and some costs like lifestyle costs will go up over time.
  • Let use a ballpark and say that his monthly expenses post retirement will be Rs.1.60 lakh every month and we are just about talking about regular and routine expenses. Now the question, how to use the corpus of Rs.2.73 crore to earn target monthly income.
  • Before going ahead, there is one more assumption. There is an assumption that he repays his debt and has no liabilities, except some small credit card payables. Secondly, he has adequate health and hospitalization cover for himself and his spouse.

How does he invest the corpus for regular income after retirement?

Can he invest the entire corpus in liquid funds? Remember, liquid funds generate about 5% annualized returns and when it comes to long term revenue projections, it is always better to err on the side of caution. His corpus of Rs.2.73 crore would translate into yearly earnings of Rs.13.65 lakh or a monthly income of just Rs.1.14 lakh. We have not even considered the tax and it is already well below his need of Rs.1.60 lakhs per month. How can this problem be resolved.

There are two options in front of Ashok. Either he will have to drop his standard of living big time, post retirement. That is easier said than done because the drop is going to be huge. However, there is a way out wherein he can get higher income with same corpus. That is where systematic withdrawal plans or SWPs come in handy. For retirement planning, SWPs are the best choice or best option available.

How can SWPS help in the case of ashok?

Let us understand the difference. In the previous case, we assumed that the corpus will remain intact till the end. But that is not required. He can start at the age of 55 and gradually deplete his corpus over time. That is what a systematic withdrawal plan or SWP is all about.

How will the SWP work? The SWP can be structured in such a way that over a period of next 20 years, the entire corpus is withdrawn (principal + interest). Obviously, you opt for a growth plan and each month you withdraw a fixed amount which will include principal component and capital gains component. Now, as Ashok continues to draw down the corpus, the balance corpus continues to earn 5% in the liquid fund. The gain portion will be very small in the initial years so tax will be minimal. As he crosses 3 years, then it becomes LTCG and he has to only pay 20% tax after considering the benefit of indexation.

That is still too confusing, how will the SWP numbers look like?

OK, let us translate all these arguments into an elegant table where the entire process flow of drawing down the corpus is shown. We have been generous and paid out Rs.182,500 to Ashok monthly, against the demand of just Rs.160,000 per month. That leaves him with some emergency funds which we can put aside for a rainy day.

Here is how the calculations look like for Ashok.

Year Corpus in liquid Fund Annual Interest income 5% Annual Withdrawal Closing Balance
Year 1 273,00,000 13,65,000 21,90,000 264,75,000
Year 2 264,75,000 13,23,750 21,90,000 256,08,750
Year 3 256,08,750 12,80,438 21,90,000 246,99,188
Year 4 246,99,188 12,34,959 21,90,000 237,44,147
Year 5 237,44,147 11,87,207 21,90,000 227,41,354
Year 6 227,41,354 11,37,068 21,90,000 216,88,422
Year 7 216,88,422 10,84,421 21,90,000 205,82,843
Year 8 205,82,843 10,29,142 21,90,000 194,21,985
Year 9 194,21,985 9,71,099 21,90,000 182,03,084
Year 10 182,03,084 9,10,154 21,90,000 169,23,239
Year 11 169,23,239 8,46,162 21,90,000 155,79,401
Year 12 155,79,401 7,78,970 21,90,000 141,68,371
Year 13 141,68,371 7,08,419 21,90,000 126,86,789
Year 14 126,86,789 6,34,339 21,90,000 111,31,129
Year 15 111,31,129 5,56,556 21,90,000 94,97,685
Year 16 94,97,685 4,74,884 21,90,000 77,82,569
Year 17 77,82,569 3,89,128 21,90,000 59,81,698
Year 18 59,81,698 2,99,085 21,90,000 40,90,783
Year 19 40,90,783 2,04,539 21,90,000 21,05,322
Year 20 21,05,322 1,05,266 21,90,000 20,588

Look at the difference. Here the corpus will be depleted over a period of 20 years. For simplicity we have shown in yearly format rather than in monthly format, but you can understand how it works monthly. He is now generating annual income of Rs.21.90 lakh or Rs.1.83 lakh per month. That is nearly Rs.23,000 more than what he requires each month. Even after considering the impact of tax, the surplus can be good enough to create a smart corpus when he turns 75. That is where a SWP can make a better impact in retirement planning compared to just parking funds and earning returns.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Related Articles

List of Categories

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.