Equity-oriented mutual funds come with higher return potential, although they also carry a certain amount of risks. This post will help you understand what these funds are and how they work.

They are primarily of three types – Equity Funds, Debt Funds and Hybrid Funds. Equity mutual funds are those where the predominant percentage of the corpus of the collected fund is invested in equity shares of companies.

How Do Equity Oriented Funds Work?

Equity Funds invest at least 65% of their corpus into equities or equity-oriented investments. The remainder of the corpus could be invested in debts or money market securities. Simplistically put, it works in a manner of give-and-take. You give your money to an equity fund, and the fund invests it into stocks or equities of companies. You are entitled to the gains or losses through these stocks. However, since the funds are managed by professionals, over some time, profits from investments tend to outweigh the losses.

Asset Allocation

While many equity funds are allocated to equity-related investments entirely, many equity funds are also divided in a way where at least the majority (65%) of the fund is invested into equities, and the remaining into debts or market securities. This may be done to ensure the liquidity of the fund and keep it safer from market risks.

Who is the Fund for?

An Equity Fund is for anyone willing to take a moderate amount of risk for long-term growth. Since equity funds invest majorly into equity, they carry market risks. However, this also gives them the potential to generate good returns for investors. It is for people who want to rely solely on a fund manager to stay in charge of their investments and escape the hassle of having to do it themselves.

If the investors receive a good capital gain from their units in the fund, a dividend option is advisable as it would increase the number of units in the fund leading to more profitable returns in the future. Most fund management companies don’t charge extra rates to reinvest your dividends. Reinvestment is not a good option if you are looking to receive periodic returns in your investments.

Based on all of the above characteristics, equity funds are available in various types, as mentioned below.

Types Of Equity Funds

Equity funds all have a different underlying portfolio and market risk quotient attached to them. Here is a guide to the different kinds of equity funds available in India.

Small-Cap Funds: These funds invest a majority (at least 65%) of their corpus into small-cap companies. Mid Cap Funds: Mid-cap funds are those that allocate more than 65% of the fund’s corpus into the equity of mid-cap companies. Large Cap Funds: Large-cap funds invest majorly into companies with larger market capitalisations. Flexi-Cap/ Multi-Cap/ Diversified Funds: These funds invest a majority of their corpus across diversified sectors and market capitalisations. Thematic Equity Oriented Funds: Through this fund, an investor can invest the corpus of the fund into companies belonging to a particular theme that they believe have good growth potential. Index Funds: These funds are made to mimic a pre-existing financial stock market index, hoping that it would guarantee the same kind of returns as the original portfolio. Focused funds: These funds limit the investments of their corpus by investing in a maximum of 30 stocks. Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS): Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) is a type of diversified equity fund where the investors can claim tax deductions in exchange for a lock-in period of investment of 3 years. These are also termed as tax saving mutual funds. Here, you may claim tax deductions of up to INR Rs.1.5 lakh, according to Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Benefits Of Equity Funds

Diversity of Funds to Choose From: Equity funds are highly advantageous, liquid and diverse. As mentioned above, there are various kinds of equity funds available in the market based on the market capitalisations, risk factors and investment strategies. Dependency on The Fund Manager: By investing in an equity fund, you rely on a fund manager to offer professional management by conducting accurate research and diving into the past to realise the most beneficial schemes for you. Liquidity: Based on the kind of investor you are, you can select from multiple equity funds available in the market. You may invest in an equity fund that invests a part of its corpus into debts and market securities to retain the safety and liquidity of the fund. Tax Deductions: The ELSS fund also offers tax deductions from your taxable income as a major advantage. Systematic and Regular, Thoughtful Investments: All of these funds let you invest at regular intervals and a smaller amount through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), which is yet another attractive feature as it puts you into a habit of disciplined investing.

Amongst all the mutual funds, equity-oriented mutual funds have been generally observed to offer better returns in the Indian market. However, the funds fluctuate based on market risks and clashes. These funds may generally deliver returns up to 10-12% in a bullish market. Although equity funds are very attractive in terms of returns, they are also subject to market risks, and must be invested into after thorough research has been conducted.