Muhurat Trading is a unique trading session that takes place during the festival of lights, Diwali. It is considered a lucky moment to trade in the Indian stock market. Read the article to know the exact time and date of Muhurat Trading 2023 specified by the stock exchanges.
Muhurat trading refers to trading that occurs during certain auspicious times as fixed by a calendar. This form of trading has been prevalent in Indian stock markets for many years and recently gained prominence as an alternate way to trade stocks.
The main purpose of these ‘trading hours’ is to allow investors who may not be able to actively participate in trading all year round to participate during special festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, etc., depending on one’s religion (Hindu, Muslim, Christian or other).
The other objective of these trading sessions is to allow retail investors access to institutional brokers through High-Frequency Trading (HFT) platforms without having access all year round. Recently, the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India Limited) has also provided facilities for online Muhurat Trading available every day.
During regular market hours, these activities are deemed illegal since it interferes with any activity occurring at that time. For example, if Nifty futures contracts worth ₹5 million were traded during regular market hours, then another ₹10 million will have to be sold/bought at regular market prices thereby affecting its future price due to excess demand/supply.
This year Diwali is falling on Friday, 01st November 2024. So Muhurat trading will take place on this day. It will take place between 6 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the evening. The 15 minute pre-market session will be from 5:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
|Event
|Time
|Pre-Open Session
|5:45 PM – 6:00 PM IST
|Muhurat Trading
|6:00 PM – 7:00 PM IST
|Post-close
|7:30 – 7:38 PM IST
|Market Close
|7:40 PM IST
Many investors consider trading in the Muhurat hour on Diwali as favorable and auspicious. Trading takes place in the usual way during Muhurat trading as on any other day. Trading takes place in equities, currency & commodity derivatives, equity derivatives such as futures & options etc. Block deals take place on this day and so do normal trades. Pre-market bids and closing bids can also be made.
There is a long-standing tradition of Diwali Muhurat Trading Sessions in India. According to Hindu tradition, there are specific times when actions must be undertaken. Hindus have been following astrological recommendations for thousands of years now, and they believe that certain activities must be carried out at precise moments in time. In India, financial markets have been closed on occasions when major events took place.
Investors can benefit from Diwali Muhurat Trading Sessions, particularly those who want to buy or sell a large number of shares. Because many retail investors have limited knowledge about market trading, they often struggle to figure out which day is considered auspicious for trading. For instance, you might know that Friday and Saturday are considered bad days for buying stocks. However, since each stock has its Muhurat date, you will have to do more research on that before doing any transaction.
Below are the benefits of stock market Diwali Muhurat trading:
Here are the disadvantages of stock market Diwali muhurat trading:
Here are the important things you keep in mind before indulging in Muhurat trading:
Timing is crucial when trading during the Diwali muhurat session. Brokers generally suggest starting to trade around 20 minutes before the opening bell. However, if stocks remain locked beyond 17 minutes after the opening bell, it’s best to exit immediately as sudden price movements often occur then due to automatic broker trades executing.
Whether to buy right at the opening bell depends on your goals. Buying early can help benefit from upward price movements as stocks likely open higher than the previous close. However, waiting until prices settle down after the initial volatility may be better if avoiding losses is the priority.
Overall, the Diwali muhurat trading session provides a good opportunity for maximum profits if traded wisely. However, there are always unpredictable circumstances in trading. The best approach is to be aware of all relevant factors and have contingency plans in place in case things don’t go as expected. This allows you to avoid wasting money, time or energy even if trades don’t work out as originally planned. Being adaptable and managing risk is key to trading successfully during this volatile session.
NSE and BSE allow Muhurat trading on Diwali for a limited period. The structured sessions facilitate trading across liquid and illiquid securities during the auspicious hour.
Below are some of the tips for Muhurat trading:
Yes. As explained above, trading is done in Muhurat Trading hour as on any other day. You can both buy and sell stocks during Muhurat Trading hours.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) decide the timing for Muhurat trading. This year it will occur on November 1, 2024. The stock markets have released notices announcing the schedule.
Trading will take place in stocks, securities lending, futures, options, currencies, and derivatives during the same one-hour time slot from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM IST. Before that, there is a pre-open session from 6:00 PM to 6:08 PM. After that, there is a post-close session from 7:30 PM to 7:38 PM. The market will close at 7:40 PM IST. The schedule aims to provide a uniform Muhurat trading window across the major stock exchanges and financial instruments.
Yes, intraday trading is allowed during Muhurat Trading 2024. Traders can buy and sell stocks within the short session to capitalise on quick price movements. However, caution is advised due to the brief duration and potential volatility, as price fluctuations may be more pronounced than on regular trading days.
Muhurat trading 2024 can be profitable for short term traders adept at riding volatility in the brief trading window. However, profits are not guaranteed based on auspicious timing alone. Success depends on thorough market analysis, liquid stock selection, disciplined risk management, and the ability to control emotions and herd mentality during a volatile session.
